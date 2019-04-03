Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Killed After Attempting To Help Ex-Con Friend

The late rapper reportedly learned his friend was released from prison after serving 20 years and wanted to gift him with clothing.

As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of Nipsey Hussle, more details about his untimely death emerge.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist left his home Sunday afternoon (March 31) once he learned his friend was released after serving 20 years in prison. Without notifying his security, Nipsey—born Ermias Asghedom—left his house and went to his Marathon Clothing store located on Slauson Avenue to gift his friend with clothes.

Sources close to the Victory Lap artist say the spur of the moment decision later resulted in a crowd of fans and neighbors gathering in the strip mall to take pictures.

Surveillance footage from that day shows 29-year-old Eric Holder shooting the rapper. Nipsey's newly released friend was the other man shot and the third individual was the man's nephew who drove him to the Marathon Clothing store.

Nipsey was then rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The Los Angeles Coroner ruled Nipsey's death a homicide and concluded he died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Holder was captured two days later in the nearby Bellflower neighborhood. The LAPD think Nipsey's death is due to a personal dispute. Reportedly, Holder approached Nipsey outside of his clothing store and the Crenshaw artist asked him to leave pegging him for a snitch. When he returned, he fired multiple shots killing the beloved activist and entertainer.