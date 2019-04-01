"Huge" Manhunt Underway To Locate Nipsey Hussle's Killer

Homicide detectives from the LAPD South Bureau are leading the charge to locate the individual or individuals responsible with killing beloved rapper, activist and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.

Los Angeles police spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli told the Hollywood Reporter it's an "all hands on deck" approach to finding the person or persons responsible for the Victory Lap artist's demise.

Sunday afternoon (March 31) Hussle, real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. According to police, an autopsy is scheduled for Monday. (April 1) Two others were also shot but reportedly survived.

As of Monday morning, the suspect has only been described as an African-American male who fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

"I’m so very sad," LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff said Monday. It was revealed Hussle and a few members of his crew planned to meet with officers to develop plans to quell gang violence in the area on behalf of the children.

Nipsey's murder was immediately felt throughout the hip-hop and entertainment community, with many taking social media to post their condolences and friendship with the 33-year-old.

The late rapper is survived by his two children and longtime girlfriend, Lauren London.