Nipsey Hussle attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Nipsey Hussle Laid To Rest During Private Burial At Famous Cemetery

The 33-year-old recording artist was buried at Forrest Lawn Cemetary.

Nipsey Hussle has been laid to rest. Close family and friends, including his longtime girlfriend Lauren London, attended a private burial ceremony at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills Friday (April 12).

London was photographed at the cemetery with her children Cameron and Kross, the latter of whom is her 2-year-old son with Nipsey, along with his young daughter, parents, siblings, and more loved ones of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist.

A motorcade of vehicles were spotted at the gravesite led by a black hearse presumably carrying his casket. Neighborhood Nip joins several other celebrities buried at Forrest Lawn, including Rick James, Michael Jackson, and actors Britney Murphy, John Ritter, Paul Walker, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was celebrated by 21,000 fans, friends and family members during a three-hour celebration of life at the Los Angeles Staples Center Thursday (April 11). Nipsey’s parents, Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, his brother Sam, London and her son Cameron, Snoop Dogg, and Min. Louis Farrakhan were among the speakers at his funeral, which featured performances from Stevie Wonder and Jhene Aiko.

The ceremony was followed by a 25-mile procession around Los Angeles, giving thousands of fans who didn’t score tickets to the public funeral, a chance to pay respects to the slain recording artist who was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store two weeks ago.

Prior to Friday's burial, Nipsey’s family and friends attended a Los Angeles City Council meeting to mark the unveiling of the Nipsey Hussle Square sign which will be located at Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. The city council voted unanimously to officially rename the intersection after the Grammy-nominated rhymer.

“I am honored to announce that the LA City Council voted unanimously to name the intersection at Crenshaw and Slauson as ‘Nipsey Hussle Square,’” Los Angeles City Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson tweeted Friday. “Thank you to his family and community for coming out to celebrate this monumental occasion.”

