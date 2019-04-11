Nipsey Hussle
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle Reveals 'Paradise' To Lauren London's Son In Dream Recounted At Memorial

April 11, 2019 - 3:48 pm by VIBE

While the rap and business community in Los Angeles and around the world have mourned Nipsey Hussle after his murder at the end of March, the biggest loss comes to his family.

While the rap and business community in Los Angeles and around the world have mourned Nipsey Hussle after his murder at the end of March, the biggest loss comes to his family. He is survived by his partner Lauren London and their children, and one of the kids made a moving statement at the artist/entrepreneur's memorial at Staples Center on Thursday (April 11).

After performances by Marsha Ambrosius and Anthony Hamilton and a speech by Minister Louis Farrakhan, Lauren London walked to the stage with her children. Cameron Carter, Lauren's eldest son with Lil Wayne, took the microphone and revealed a dream he had on Tuesday, April 2, days after Nipsey was killed, where he encountered him face-to-face.

"He said, 'What up, killa!' Because that was my nickname to him," he said. "I turned around and I yelled his name, and I gave him a hug. Shortly he was gone, but it was still cool, I guess"

"I told my mom about the dream, and after I told her, I was thinking about it," Cameron continued, before referring to Nipsey by his birth name. "I realized Ermias told me that what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise."

He then shared a tidbit of the family's home life and led the audience with a shout in his memory.

"In the morning, Ermias would say 'respect' at the window," he added. "So at the count of three, I want everybody to say respect."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#LaurenLondon’s son #KameronCarter speaks at #NipseyHussle’s funeral. #ripnipseyhussle #ripnipsey

A post shared by BCK:Celeb Kids & More (@officialbck) on

In This Story:

Popular

Lauren London On Nipsey Hussle: "You Are The Love Of My Life"

From the Web

More on Vibe

tracee-ellis-ross-marsai-martin-GettyImages-902451494-1555123243
Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross Congratulates Marsai Martin On Executive Producing Her First Film

Tracee Ellis Ross is beaming with pride over the debut of her Black-ish co-star, Marsai Martin’s, new film. In honor of the release of Little, a comedy starring and executive produced by Martin, Ellis Ross penned an inspirational message to her T.V. daughter Friday (April 12).

“MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! Even though I am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze. “My heart is full for you and I’m so excited for your journey,” the Golden-Globe winning actress captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and Martin.

Ellis Ross added a note for Martin’s parents who are partners in her company, Genius Productions. “Bravo Carol and Josh you’ve raised a special human. May this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! even though i am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze. my heart is full for you and i’m so excited for your journey. bravo carol and josh you’ve raised a special human. may this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP! and everyone go see @littlethemovie, in theaters now!

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Apr 12, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

At only 14 years old, Martin is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood. She recently made history again when she signed a first-look production deal with Universal, becoming the youngest person to ink a production contract with a major studio.

Little, which is Martin's first official debut on the silver screen, is an updated take on the classic body-swap films like Big and 13 Going on 30. The comedy stars Regina Hall as Jordan Sanders, a frigid 38-year-old tech company owner who wakes up as her 13-year-old self (played by Martin). The cast includes Issa Rae who stars in Little as Sanders’ assistant, April.

Hall is also an executive producer on the film which is produced by Will Packer, James Lopez, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Continue Reading
Nipsey Hussle Dead Hip Hop Reactions
Nipsey Hussle attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music

Nipsey Hussle Laid To Rest During Private Burial At Famous Cemetery

Nipsey Hussle has been laid to rest. Close family and friends, including his longtime girlfriend Lauren London, attended a private burial ceremony at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park Hollywood Hills Friday (April 12).

London was photographed at the cemetery with her children Cameron and Kross, the latter of whom is her 2-year-old son with Nipsey, along with his young daughter, parents, siblings, and more loved ones of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist.

A motorcade of vehicles were spotted at the gravesite led by a black hearse presumably carrying his casket. Neighborhood Nip joins several other celebrities buried at Forrest Lawn, including Rick James, Michael Jackson, and actors Britney Murphy, John Ritter, Paul Walker, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was celebrated by 21,000 fans, friends and family members during a three-hour celebration of life at the Los Angeles Staples Center Thursday (April 11). Nipsey’s parents,  Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, his brother Sam, London and her son Cameron, Snoop Dogg, and Min. Louis Farrakhan were among the speakers at his funeral, which featured performances from Stevie Wonder and Jhene Aiko.

The ceremony was followed by a 25-mile procession around Los Angeles, giving thousands of fans who didn’t score tickets to the public funeral, a chance to pay respects to the slain recording artist who was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store two weeks ago.

Prior to Friday's burial, Nipsey’s family and friends attended a Los Angeles City Council meeting to mark the unveiling of the Nipsey Hussle Square sign which will be located at Crenshaw Blvd. and Slauson Ave. The city council voted unanimously to officially rename the intersection after the Grammy-nominated rhymer.

“I am honored to announce that the LA City Council voted unanimously to name the intersection at Crenshaw and Slauson as ‘Nipsey Hussle Square,’” Los Angeles City Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson tweeted Friday. “Thank you to his family and community for coming out to celebrate this monumental occasion.”

See more from the ceremony below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I am honored to announce that the LA City Council voted unanimously to name the intersection at Crenshaw and Slauson as “Nipsey Hussle Square”. Thank you to his family and community for coming out to celebrate this monumental occasion. His work and impact will never be forgotten and I am grateful to do a small part to ensure the marathon continues. #TMC #Crenshaw

A post shared by Marqueece Harris-Dawson (@mhdcd8) on Apr 12, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#PressPlay: #NipseyHussle’s family and friends celebrated #NipseyHussle and the unveiling of the Nipsey Hussle Square sign at today’s #LosAngeles City Council meeting #TheMarathonContinues 🏁💙 Via @archerone

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 12, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

Continue Reading
adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles - An Event in Basketball Culture
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

Rich The Kid And Partner Tori Brixx Welcome Baby Boy

Congrats are in order for Rich The Kid and his partner Tori Brixx as they just welcomed a baby boy (April 12). The New York MC shared a touching picture on Instagram of the family at the hospital.

"I literally just delivered my baby boy 💙 biggest blessing 🥺🙌🏾 I cant believe it he’s here," he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I literally just delivered my baby boy 💙 biggest blessing 🥺🙌🏾 I cant believe it he’s here

A post shared by @ richthekid on Apr 12, 2019 at 12:21pm PDT

Rich, born Dimitri Roger, has two children with estranged wife Antonette Willis. Previously, reports have detailed their tumultuous relationship.

The "Plug Walk" rapper recently released his latest album, The World Is Yours 2 in March. On social media, he recently dubbed himself the greatest rapper from New York at the moment. Since then, the post has now been deleted as per The Shade Room.

"I am the hottest rapper out of New York," he wrote in an IG story post. "Name a ny rapper who get more a show than me? Name a new york artist got more Platinums."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m so happy I must be living a dream thank you for having this beautiful baby thank for making me better thank you for being by my side always your everything I can ever imagine the most beautiful women I’ve ever met inside & out 💙

A post shared by @ richthekid on Apr 12, 2019 at 7:09am PDT

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

20h ago

How The Seeds Of Dreamville Fest Planted New Culture In Raleigh

News

1d ago

Thousands Watch Nipsey Hussle's Funeral Procession In Los Angeles Streets

News

1d ago

Lauren London Delivers Speech On Nipsey Hussle: "You Are The Love Of My Life"