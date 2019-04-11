Nipsey Hussle Reveals 'Paradise' To Lauren London's Son In Dream Recounted At Memorial

While the rap and business community in Los Angeles and around the world have mourned Nipsey Hussle after his murder at the end of March, the biggest loss comes to his family. He is survived by his partner Lauren London and their children, and one of the kids made a moving statement at the artist/entrepreneur's memorial at Staples Center on Thursday (April 11).

After performances by Marsha Ambrosius and Anthony Hamilton and a speech by Minister Louis Farrakhan, Lauren London walked to the stage with her children. Cameron Carter, Lauren's eldest son with Lil Wayne, took the microphone and revealed a dream he had on Tuesday, April 2, days after Nipsey was killed, where he encountered him face-to-face.

"He said, 'What up, killa!' Because that was my nickname to him," he said. "I turned around and I yelled his name, and I gave him a hug. Shortly he was gone, but it was still cool, I guess"

"I told my mom about the dream, and after I told her, I was thinking about it," Cameron continued, before referring to Nipsey by his birth name. "I realized Ermias told me that what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise."

He then shared a tidbit of the family's home life and led the audience with a shout in his memory.

"In the morning, Ermias would say 'respect' at the window," he added. "So at the count of three, I want everybody to say respect."