Jay-Z Pens Letter For Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Program

"You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring."

Nipsey Hussle's homegoing ceremony took place at the Staples Center in California on Thursday (April 11). While a number of friends and family members shared their memories and thoughts of the life and legacy of Nip during the ceremony, many other celebrity friends put their thoughts into words in the memorial's program. Jay-Z wrote a heartfelt letter in celebration of the late rapper's curiosity and hustle.

The letter began by quoting the words of Dr. Howard Thurman. "There is something in every one of us that waits and listens for the sound of the genuine in ourselves and that IT is the only true guide that we would ever have. And that if we cannot hear it, we will all of our lives spend our days on the ends of strings that somebody else pulls," it reads.

Hov then concluded with a personal message to Nip. "'Top of the top,' this is how Nip always greeted me in the morning as if he was reminding me that he was steadfastly holding on to the top of the top of his own life string and destiny," he wrote. "So, Top of the top - Nip. The world just got to see a flash of your brilliance. You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring. The seeds you have planted are already bearing fruit. The outpouring of admiration is testimony to the love and respect you’ve farmed. Sleep well King, The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider."

In 2013, Jay-Z showed love to Hussle who sold just 100 copies of his Mailbox Money mixtape for $1,000 each. Read Jay's full thoughts in the program below.