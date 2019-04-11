Kendrick Lamar Remembers Touring With Nipsey Hussle In 2009

"I watched a young, ambitious black male orchestrate fellowship amongst the men around him on that tour."

Kendrick Lamar paid homage to Nipsey Hussle in a powerful tribute that was featured in the late rapper's memorial service program on Thursday (April 11). In the message, Lamar recalled his first impression of Nip while touring together in 2009.

"In 2009, I remember trekking cities alongside Nipsey and family. Both performing as opening acts on The Game LAX Tour. Our sprinter van trailed their mobile home from state to state, Lamar wrote. "Though I was a there as support for my brother Jay Rock, Nipsey greeted me as one of his own. And that was very commendable. Casually I would go out to the crowd and listen to the substance he spewed on stage. Thinking to myself, this is the type of talent I want to be a part of."

K. Dot said that it was Nip's spirit that impacted and inspired him. "His charisma and way with words was powerful. But his integrity as a person, made me even more enthused," he continued. "I watched a young, ambitious black male orchestrate fellowship amongst the men around him on that tour. Determined to execute one thing — and that was Greatness. Greatness in knowledge, greatness in wealth, and greatness in self."

Kendrick added: "As my heart aches for him and his family, I understand that the Most High doesn’t make mistakes. I pray that Ermias Foundation continues to blossom. I pray for those who trespass against it. A true King will be tested in adversity. To stand in fearlessness in what he believes will impact on earth, as well as in heaven."

Nearly ten years following their first encounter, Lamar appeared on Nipsey's 2018 track, "Dedication."