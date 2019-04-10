Nipsey Hussle's Memorial To Be Livestreamed On BET

"We’re airing so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate his life."

According to sources, Nipsey Hussle's memorial will be live-streamed on BET. The channel's website and Twitter page confirms the news. Fans will be able to watch the memorial, which is slated to be held at the Staples Center, on Thursday (April 11). BET will air the tribute to the rapper's life at 1 p.m. EST.

Per a tweet sent out by Brielle Urssery, BET's Director of Program Planning & Content Strategy, the live broadcast will be commercial-free. Marc Lamont Hill and entertainment journalist Gia Peppers will anchor the event.

"...Please understand that there is NO ad revenue attached to the coverage of his memorial," she wrote on Twitter. "We’re airing so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate his life."

"From his insurmountable talent to his commitment to reaching back to underserved communities Nipsey’s kind spirit will be sorely missed," Connie Orlando, Head of Original Programming, BET Networks, said in a statement. "We will keep his entire family as well as our BET sister, Lauren London in our thoughts and prayers during this immensely difficult time.”

Tickets to the event were sold-out in a very short amount of time, but unfortunately, scalpers have been attempting to make a profit by re-selling the tickets, which were free. Despite the latter, those who are eager to celebrate Hussle's life will be able to watch the public tributes from his family and friends.

"Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn," said Nipsey's mother Angelique Smith, in a video message. "Because Nipsey is great [...] and now he's even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He's there with you now and he's here with me now. And pleased be encouraged."