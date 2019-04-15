eBay To Prevent Users From Selling Nipsey Hussle Memorial Booklets
“Any items that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering are not allowed to be sold on eBay.”
Similar to the scalping of tickets to the Nipsey Hussle memorial service on Thursday (April 11), a few eBay users planned to auction the memorial booklets for prices upwards of $500, TMZ reports. To combat this, eBay issued a statement to the website to reassure consumers that this action is prohibited, indefinitely.
“These booklets are prohibited under eBay’s policies,” the statement reads. “Any items that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering are not allowed to be sold on eBay.” Additionally, eBay plans to send personalized messages to those that posted the memorial booklet for sale as to the specifics of their guidelines on profiting off of a tragedy.
As noted by HipHopDX, eBay alongside Craigslist prohibited the sale of tickets to the memorial service, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Per the Los Angeles Times, a bundle of four tickets were priced at $400.
On March 31, a 33-year-old Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot by detained suspect Eric Holder. The “Slauson” rapper was gunned down six times outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Holder faces charges of possession of a weapon as a felon, murder, and attempted murder.
As a method of commemorating Hussle’s legacy, the city’s council will rename Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue as Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square. During the service, Hussle's mother Angelique Smith remembered her son as a beacon of light, stating, "My son Ermias Joseph Asghedom was a great man. He was intelligent, radiant and a superhero."