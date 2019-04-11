Tracee Ellis Ross is beaming with pride over the debut of her Black-ish co-star, Marsai Martin’s, new film. In honor of the release of Little, a comedy starring and executive produced by Martin, Ellis Ross penned an inspirational message to her T.V. daughter Friday (April 12).

“MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! Even though I am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze. “My heart is full for you and I’m so excited for your journey,” the Golden-Globe winning actress captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and Martin.

Ellis Ross added a note for Martin’s parents who are partners in her company, Genius Productions. “Bravo Carol and Josh you’ve raised a special human. May this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP!”

View this post on Instagram

MY LITTLE ~ @marsaimartin you are just getting started! even though i am not your real mom, you’ve grown up within my gaze. my heart is full for you and i’m so excited for your journey. bravo carol and josh you’ve raised a special human. may this be the first of many celebrations for you as an EP! and everyone go see @littlethemovie, in theaters now!

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Apr 12, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

At only 14 years old, Martin is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood. She recently made history again when she signed a first-look production deal with Universal, becoming the youngest person to ink a production contract with a major studio.

Little, which is Martin's first official debut on the silver screen, is an updated take on the classic body-swap films like Big and 13 Going on 30. The comedy stars Regina Hall as Jordan Sanders, a frigid 38-year-old tech company owner who wakes up as her 13-year-old self (played by Martin). The cast includes Issa Rae who stars in Little as Sanders’ assistant, April.

Hall is also an executive producer on the film which is produced by Will Packer, James Lopez, and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.