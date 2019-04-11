A Look Inside Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Program Booklet
The 'Victory Lap' artist is remembered by family and friends during a memorial service Thursday morning (April 11).
Thousands have gathered inside and outside of the Staples Center to pay their respects to Nipsey Hussle on Thursday (April 11). The beloved rapper and entrepreneur was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. To remember the Victory Lap artist, a program was curated that centers in on his legacy and impact.
To uplift his memory in song, Stevie Wonder is scheduled to perform "Rocket Love," while Jhene Aiko will sing "Eternal Sunshine," Anthony Hamilton will command "Pass Me Over," and Marsha Ambrosius will perform "Fly Like A Bird."
Images of the program's order of service (pictured below) also spread across the Internet, showcasing a touching text message Hussle's longtime partner Lauren London sent to him in January of this year.
Nipsey’s memorial program 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/iav8XGowlb
— Mama Jay🧡 (@jaylabrenae) April 11, 2019
"You've been my turn up and my church." - Lauren London to Nipsey via text in January. She included in the program for his memorial.
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4sOJaWSOJ0
— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 11, 2019
Nipsey Hussle's funeral program includes photos & a message from JAY-Z
He ends it with
“Sleep well King, The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider.
LOVE AND LIGHT, JAY”
Yesterday Hov attended Nip's private wake at Angelus Funeral Home in downtown LA pic.twitter.com/ZkJ815QYnk
— JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) April 11, 2019
💙 CLOUDS IN THE DESERT 💙 This is the memorial service program at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life ceremony @STAPLESCenter 😢🙏 #NipseyHussle #NipseyHussleForever #CelebrationOfLife pic.twitter.com/WYDw6pQa4G
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 11, 2019
Funeral Program #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle #NipseyHussle #TheMarathonContinues pic.twitter.com/Q9DaB9QoPl
— K_Dot (@KhalifaNoWiz) April 11, 2019
A funeral procession following the service will span 25.5 miles around L.A.