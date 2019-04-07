Nipsey Hussle's Memorial To Be Held At The Staples Center

A send-off fit for a king.

It's been one week since the brazen murder of Nipsey Hussle and many in the hip-hop, sports, and entertainment community are still reeling from his absence. However, sources close to Hussle's family told TMZ a memorial service will be held Thursday (April 11) at the Staples Center.

The last time the 21,000 seat venue was used to memorialize an entertainer was in 2009 when Michael Jackson died.

Scrambling to pull the event together within a week is no small task, however, Los Angeles officials are working with the family to help plan. Staging equipment has reportedly been rented and rental companies have already been contacted. Tickets will reportedly be sold through a website.

On Sunday, March 31st, Nipsey Hussle, real name Ermias Asghedom, left his Los Angeles home without security to meet a friend at his Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue. Reportedly, Hussle's friend had just been released from prison after serving 20 years he and went to greet him and gift him with some clothes.

It was then alleged murderer Eric Holder approached Hussle. The two greeted one another but the Victory Lap artist supposedly told the 29-year-old to leave as Holder is a known informant. Shortly after, surveillance footage shows Holder shooting Hussle several times. An ambulance transported the 33-year-old raper to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

In the wake of Hussle's murder, opposing gangs took to the streets to peacefully protest. Candlelight vigils have been held in his honor and California Rep. Karen Bass tweeted she'd add the Crenshaw rapper's work to congressional record.