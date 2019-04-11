YG Salutes Nipsey Hussle For Impact On Music And West Coast At Memorial

"On behalf of the west coast, on behalf of L.A., the streets...we love you n***a."

YG paid respects to his "brother from another color," Nipsey Hussle, during the late rapper's memorial service at the Staples Center on Thursday (April 11). During his brief speech, he congratulated Nip on his contributions to music and his community.

YG was joined by DJ Mustard who worked heavily with both artists. During his speech, the "FDT" artist recalled the times Nipsey gave him suggestions on books to read. He also sent love to Nipsey's family before delivering a message to Nip himself.

"I want to congratulate [Nipsey] for his legacy and everything he did, all the game he gave me, all the people he touched and for the brand he left behind," YG said. "On behalf of the west coast, on behalf of LA, the streets...we love you n***a, we gone miss you my n***a, you already know what it is."

Shortly after Nipsey's passing, YG shared a tribute on Instagram stating that he was devastated by the news. He also announced his plans to postpone new music out of respect to Nipsey. "We went thru so much sh*t together tryna make it out of L.A. with this rap sh*t, But we always got thru it then talked about it & after we talked," he wrote in his previous post. "We laughed! You was a real big bro to me no kap. YOU 1 OF A KIND!"

Watch a snippet of YG's speech in the video below.

YG speaks at Nipsey’s funeral pic.twitter.com/he5zAvoBNc — SOUND (@itsavibrator) April 11, 2019