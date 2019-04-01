Nipsey Hussle Planned To Meet With LAPD About Ending Gang Violence

The community lost a real one.

The industry lost a truly gifted and dedicated artist yesterday. Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 31). Prior to his untimely death, the rapper was scheduled to meet with LAPD officials to discuss a plan of action to end gang violence in the area.

Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff revealed that he had planned to meet with Nip on Monday (Apr. 1) to discuss their new goals for the community.

"We (@LAPDChiefMoore and I ) were meeting, at the request of @NipseyHussle with him and @rocnation tomorrow at 4 pm to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I’m so very sad," he wrote on Twitter.

The message was attached to a note from Roc Nation's Twitter account, offering condolences to Hussle and his family.

As previously reported, Nipsey Hussle was confirmed dead Sunday afternoon. Multiple shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot at Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. Two others were hit and are being treated at a local hospital.

In the wake of his death, a number of artists including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and J. Cole have hopped on social media to mourn the tremendous loss. Nipsey's murder is still under investigation.