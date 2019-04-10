Four Nipsey Hussle Songs Posthumously Hit The 'Billboard' Hot 100
Prior to this week, Hussle only appeared once on the coveted songs chart.
Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death has been a loss to the music industry and in his community. Many have been attempting to cope by listening to the Victory Lap artist’s discography, and four tracks from his collection have posthumously hit the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the week dated April 13.
“Three of the tracks, ‘Double Up,’ featuring Belly and Dom Kennedy, (No. 65) ‘Last Time That I Checc’d,’ featuring YG (No.82), and "Dedication," featuring Kendrick Lamar (No. 93), are from the rapper's 2018 album Victory Lap, which re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 2, a new peak,” writes the publication.
Hussle’s last single before his death, “Racks in the Middle” featuring Hit-Boy and Roddy Rich, enters the chart at No. 44. Prior to this week, Hussle’s feature on YG’s “Snitches Ain’t” was his only song to hit the chart, peaking at No. 100 in 2012. The song from the California rapper’s album Just Re’d Up also features Tyga and Snoop Dogg.
A memorial to celebrate the life and legacy of Hussle, who was killed on Mar. 31, will be held at the Staples Center on Thursday (April 11). Tickets to the event are reportedly sold out, and scalpers are trying to make a profit off of the rapper by re-selling tickets (which were free).