Suspect Named In Connection To Nipsey Hussle Shooting

A warrant is out for Holder's arrest, and the LAPD is unsure of his whereabouts.

A man by the name of Eric Holder is wanted in connection to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

According to a tweet sent out by LAPD Headquarters early on Tuesday (Apr. 2), "[Holder] was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742." A warrant is out for Holder's arrest, and the LAPD is unsure of his whereabouts. Sources have reportedly identified the 29-year-old by his street name, "Shitty Cuz," and his rapper name, "Fly Mac."

According to sources from TMZ and an alleged friend of the deceased, Holder was reportedly offended by a "tense" conversation between Hussle and himself, in which the rapper discussed rumors of him being a snitch.

In surveillance footage, a man believed to be Holder leaves his conversation with the Victory Lap MC, comes back from what appears to be an alleyway, and opens fire. He reportedly does this three separate times, and when Nipsey was on the ground, he kicked him.

"This was a man getting confronted about his past, told him he was a snitch," a friend of Hussle's says in an interview about the rapper's untimely death. "[That was] Nipsey on some solid sh*t, and the n***a couldn't handle that in his heart. He came back in and touched this young brother, man."

An LAPD press conference regarding the surge of violence in the aftermath of Nipsey's death will occur at 8:30 a.m. PST.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019