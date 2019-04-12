Victim In Nipsey Hussle Shooting Arrested For Gang Ties To Rapper

A man who was shot during the fatal attack on Nipsey Hussle's life has been arrested for gang ties to the deceased rapper.

According to TMZ, 56-year-old Kerry Lathan was arrested at his halfway house for reportedly associating with a "known gang member," believed to be the Victory Lap rapper. After the Mar. 31 shooting, Lathan– who was shot in the back– was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He is currently in a wheelchair unable to walk due to his injuries.

"One of the standard conditions of parole is not associating with known gang members, and police claim Nipsey was a member of the Rollin 60's Crips. Lathan is now in Men's Central Jail in downtown L.A. where he waits as authorities try to revoke his parole," reports TMZ. Nathan is reportedly out on parole after serving 20 years for murder.

According to sources, Lathan is the gentleman who Nipsey was trying to buy clothes for at his store, Marathon Clothing, when he was shot and later died from injuries sustained at the scene. He was 33 years old.

A public memorial was held at the Staples Center on Thursday, April 11. An estimate 20,000 people were in attendance.