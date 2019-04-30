nipsey-hussle-guardianship-daughter-1556653448
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle's Sister Reportedly Files For Guardianship Of His Daughter

April 30, 2019 - 3:46 pm by VIBE

According to reports, Nipsey Hussle's sister Samantha Smith is reportedly filing for guardianship of his daughter, Emani.

TMZ reports that Smith is hoping to be the caretaker for the 10-year-old girl, as she feels that Emani's biological mother, Tanisha, is not fit to take care of her in a "stable environment." Emani was living under the care of her famous father until his untimely death on Mar. 31, and her mother reportedly goes by the name "Chyna Hussle."

"Samantha says she has assisted in the care of Emani throughout her life and wants 'to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship' with Nipsey's family," the gossip site reads.

Hussle's son with Lauren London, two-year-old Kross, is not involved in the conservatorship, as he lives with London. The judge reportedly has yet to rule on the guardianship petition.

Smith spoke at her brother's pubic memorial earlier this month, and she also memorialized her brother on Instagram. "I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now," she wrote. "He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You are my heart. You are my strength my wisdom my joy my balance. You are my Superhero. Invincible to me. I feel so safe with you. I feel so covered and protected. Imperfections do not exist with you because you are flawless. I need you I need you please let me hold you again. You are my baby. To the world you are the strongest man and to me you are the most vulnerable innocent child. Your heart is pure they don’t know you like we know you. Your love is expansive. Talk to me again. You’ve taught me so much. You hold me down through everything. I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too.

A post shared by I heal (@babyyhairz) on

In This Story:

Popular

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

From the Web

More on Vibe

Barack Obama Speaks In Berlin
Sean Gallup

Barack Obama Shares Condolences After John Singleton's Death

The nation is still in shock after John Singleton passed away on Monday (April 29). Former President Barack Obama was one of many fans and celebrities to offer his condolences on social media and remember Singleton's tremendous legacy and contributions to film.

"Condolences to the family of John Singleton," Obama wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored."

As previously reported, John Singleton passed away at the age of 51, after suffering a massive stroke on April 17. He was reportedly on life support before his family made the tough decision to remove the emergency treatment.

Obama's thoughts join an outpour of love from other stars such as Taraji P Henson and Tyrese, both of whom worked with Singleton on 2001's Baby Boy.

Read Obama's full statement in the message below.

Condolences to the family of John Singleton. His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

Continue Reading
lena-waithe-d-wade-donated-cover-nigel-shelby-funeral-1556661000
Getty Images

Lena Waithe, D. Wade, And More Donated To Cover Nigel Shelby's Funeral

A number of celebrities stepped up to help the family of Nigel Shelby, the 15-year-old who died by suicide after anti-gay bullying. Lena Waithe, Dwyane Wade, and more reportedly donated money to cover Shelby's funeral, TMZ reports.

The effort was reportedly spearheaded by Lena Waithe and Pinky Cole, the owner of Atlanta's popular restaurant, Slutty Vegan.  Together they enlisted their celebrity friends, including Ludacris and Janelle Monae, D. Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

It is unclear how much money was raised, but TMZ reports that it was enough to cover the expenses of the funeral service, tombstones, and a separate amount to help Nigel's mother, Camika.

As previously reported, Nigel Shelby died by suicide earlier this month. Nigel's mother, Camika, said Nigel suffered from depression and struggled with his identity. He was also the victim of bullying at school because of his sexual orientation.

Nigel's memorial was held over the weekend at Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He was laid to rest in a rainbow-colored casket.

Continue Reading
Chicago Bulls v LA Clippers
Getty Images

Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy is heading to jail. The rapper was recently sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.

Soulja reportedly appeared in court on Tuesday (April 30) to receive his sentencing. The judge originally considered handing down a tougher sentence of two years behind bars but decided to give him some leniency.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was taken into custody earlier this month after he reportedly failed to complete his court-ordered community service. A judge also claimed that he conspired to falsify evidence that said he completed the mandated service hours.

The community service stemmed from a previous incident in Feb. 2019. At the time, authorities raided Soulja's Agoura Hills home over allegations that he was holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage. Upon entry, police found gun ammunition. Soulja has been on probation since 2014, so the possession of ammo is a big "no-no" in the eyes of the court.

Soulja Boy has been sitting in jail since April 11. During his recent court hearing, Soulja's attorney said the last 20 days triggered an "awakening" in the rapper, but it looks like he will have to do a little more soul-searching. Soulja boy's sentence begins immediately.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

4h ago

John Singleton: The Cinematic Voice Of The Hip-Hop Generation

Entertainment

4h ago

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch Production Company

Features

7h ago

Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Turns The Tide In Virginia Beach: Recap