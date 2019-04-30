Nipsey Hussle's Sister Reportedly Files For Guardianship Of His Daughter

According to reports, Nipsey Hussle's sister Samantha Smith is reportedly filing for guardianship of his daughter, Emani.

TMZ reports that Smith is hoping to be the caretaker for the 10-year-old girl, as she feels that Emani's biological mother, Tanisha, is not fit to take care of her in a "stable environment." Emani was living under the care of her famous father until his untimely death on Mar. 31, and her mother reportedly goes by the name "Chyna Hussle."

"Samantha says she has assisted in the care of Emani throughout her life and wants 'to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship' with Nipsey's family," the gossip site reads.

Hussle's son with Lauren London, two-year-old Kross, is not involved in the conservatorship, as he lives with London. The judge reportedly has yet to rule on the guardianship petition.

Smith spoke at her brother's pubic memorial earlier this month, and she also memorialized her brother on Instagram. "I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now," she wrote. "He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight."