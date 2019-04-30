Nipsey Hussle's Sister Reportedly Files For Guardianship Of His Daughter
According to reports, Nipsey Hussle's sister Samantha Smith is reportedly filing for guardianship of his daughter, Emani.
TMZ reports that Smith is hoping to be the caretaker for the 10-year-old girl, as she feels that Emani's biological mother, Tanisha, is not fit to take care of her in a "stable environment." Emani was living under the care of her famous father until his untimely death on Mar. 31, and her mother reportedly goes by the name "Chyna Hussle."
"Samantha says she has assisted in the care of Emani throughout her life and wants 'to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship' with Nipsey's family," the gossip site reads.
Hussle's son with Lauren London, two-year-old Kross, is not involved in the conservatorship, as he lives with London. The judge reportedly has yet to rule on the guardianship petition.
Smith spoke at her brother's pubic memorial earlier this month, and she also memorialized her brother on Instagram. "I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now," she wrote. "He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight."
You are my heart. You are my strength my wisdom my joy my balance. You are my Superhero. Invincible to me. I feel so safe with you. I feel so covered and protected. Imperfections do not exist with you because you are flawless. I need you I need you please let me hold you again. You are my baby. To the world you are the strongest man and to me you are the most vulnerable innocent child. Your heart is pure they don’t know you like we know you. Your love is expansive. Talk to me again. You’ve taught me so much. You hold me down through everything. I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too.