Nipsey Hussle's Sister Remembers Late Brother: "You Are My Superhero"

"I love you forever, and I will cry forever."

Nipsey Hussle's family has broken their silence in the wake of their tremendous loss. Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 31), where she paid tribute to her late brother.

"You are my heart. You are my strength my wisdom, my joy, my balance. You are my Superhero. Invincible to me. I feel so safe with you. I feel so covered and protected. Imperfections do not exist with you because you are flawless. I need you, I need you please let me hold you again," she wrote.

"You are my baby. To the world, you are the strongest man and to me, you are the most vulnerable innocent child. Your heart is pure they don’t know you like we know you. Your love is expansive. Talk to me again. You’ve taught me so much. You hold me down through everything."

The shared image showed Smith and Hussle gushing over a little boy that appears to be Nip's son, Kross.

"I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop," she continued. "You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of every day and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever, and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too."

The post comes after Nip's wife, Lauren London, remembered the late artist and philanthropist in another Instagram post. "I am completely lost," she wrote. "I’ve lost my best friend, my sanctuary my protector, my soul ... I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words." Nipsey and London have a son together named Kross.

As previously reported, Nipsey was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. Eric Holder, the suspected gunman, was arrested and taken into custody by police on Tuesday (April 2).