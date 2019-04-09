LA City Council Approves Request To Rename Intersection After Nipsey Hussle
The intersection of South LA's Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will officially be renamed in honor of Nipsey Hussle. South Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson confirmed the intersection will now be known as Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom Square on Tuesday (April 9).
"Ermias Asghedom known as 'Nipsey Hussle' was an icon and West Coast hero,” Councilmember Harris-Dawson said in a statement. "Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community. As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart. "
The intersection sits adjacent to Nip's flagship Marathon Store. In addition to the name change, the Los Angeles City Council will commemorate Hussle's contributions to the community in a public record.
The city council's decision comes shortly after fans launched a petition to rename the intersection following his death in Mar. 2019. The petition has garnered more than 500,000 signatures to date.