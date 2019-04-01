Surveillance Footage Of Nipsey Hussle Shooting Surfaces

The video may be disturbing to some readers.

A surveillance camera from a store adjacent to Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles captured what appears to be the murder of rapper and store owner, Nipsey Hussle.

In the footage obtained by TMZ, an unidentified man emerging from what appears to be an alley opens fire, causing several people to flee. According to the gossip site, a longer version of the footage shows a man coming towards Hussle and firing three separate times.

"After the third time, [the man] kicks Nipsey and flees back toward the alley ... where we initially saw him enter the video," TMZ reports. According to their sources, the Victory Lap MC reportedly had a "tense" conversation with the man. Hussle reportedly asked if the man snitched to cops in the past. After feeling "disrespected" by the conversation, the man left and returned to seek revenge.

"Police have only described the shooter as a black male in his 20s, and say he escaped in a vehicle driven by a woman," TMZ continues.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that Hussle, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and head. They are treating the manner of death as a homicide, and his alleged murderer is still at-large.

The video clip can be seen over on TMZ. (Warning: The following video is graphic and may be triggering. Viewer discretion is advised.)