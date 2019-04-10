Nipsey Hussle's Memorial Service Tickets Are Being Hawked For $500

The tickets were originally free.

Free tickets to Nipsey Hussle's public memorial service at the Staples Center were reportedly "sold out" within 10 minutes. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding Nip's untimely death, however, scalpers are trying to make a profit off of the rapper by reselling tickets to his service for $500.

According to TMZ, scalpers were hawking tickets for the hefty price on Craigslist. Thankfully, Craiglist has taken note of the recent activity and has been flagging and removing the sales ads from the site.

Additionally, AXS, the company who handles ticket distribution for the memorial service, told TMZ that it will also be cracking down on ticket fraud because each ticket is distributed via the AXS mobile app and are non-transferable.

Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside of his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles on Mar. 31. His memorial service will start on Thursday (April 11) at 10 am PT. LAPD will assist with security.