Nipsey Hussle's Mom Shares Powerful Message After Son's Death

"He's there with you now and he's here with me now."

As the fans, friends, and family continue to mourn the loss of Nipsey Hussle, the rapper's mother, Angelique Smith, shared a video message, encouraging them to keep the faith and stay strong.

"I have perfect peace, and I have strength, and I want to lift you up," she said in a video that was shared on Jai Yew's Facebook page. "Please do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great [...] and now he's even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He's there with you now and he's here with me now. And pleased be encouraged."

Smith also told fans to not fear death. Instead, they should live their lives to the fullest and focus on leading by example, just as her son had done prior to his death. "When you walk this earth and you do good deeds for people, and you are loving and kind, those are the things that will show on your face. You will look more beautiful," she continued.

She added: "Death is just the beginning of a wonderful world. And I tell myself, Ermias liked thrilling things. And now my son knows the mystery—the secret, rather, to the mystery of life."

As previously reported, Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Store in South LA on Mar. 31. Hussle's funeral will be held at the Staples Center in California on April 11.