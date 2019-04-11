Nipsey Hussle's Mother Delivered Pockets Of Peace And Wisdom At Son's Memorial

"My son Ermias Joseph Asghedom was a great man."

Angelique Smith, the mother of Nipsey Hussle delivered a powerful message during his memorial service on Thursday (April 11).

Her stories about Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, were sweet and sincere as she shared how her son always put his family first. Before speaking about their fondest moments, she performed a ritual where she poured libations in honor of her son's transition to their Eritrean ancestors.

"I want to do something that is very new to me," she said with her husband and Nipsey's father Dawit Asghedom by her side. "I have perfect peace, I am happy, I am complete. I am strong and if I can feel this way, so can you. We call on the creator of everything and on Mother Earth who sustains us. We call on the energies who guide and protect us as we make our way on in life. We call on our ancestors to join us at this service," she said while listening late family members.

"And we ask those ancestors (Ashe) and now I pour librations to the ancestors. And we ask those ancestors of Ermias Joseph Asghedom, to keep him company on his journey and we ask them to be there. I would ask all of our ancestors to guide and protect us and give us the gift of perfect peace. We asking that Ermais have a safe transition to his final resting place and that when he reaches that place we are also asking for these ancestors to reach him."

After the ritual, she spoke highly of her son and asked the audience to follow his path by leading a healthy lifestyle by adapting veganism and limiting the intake of liquor. She also shared how she and her mother was aware of death coming. "I felt spiritually in my soul as if Ermias was going to leave," she said. "We had closure conversations through text messaging with one another. I think Ermias knew too. Because Ermias was doing things differently."

He visited his grandmother every day, an action she appreciated. "He would tell my mom, I love you Granny and he would give her a kiss and he would tell her if there was anything you need, let me know. The Saturday before his death, she said she told him: "I said my heart feels as if there's possibly heaviness in your heart and soul. Ermias said, "No Mom, I'm A-1.'"

"My son Ermias Joseph Asghedom was a great man. He was intelligent, radiant and a superhero...We have to be a light of change that we want in the world."

Watch a portion of her speech above and in full, here.