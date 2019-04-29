NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combine
Robin Alam

NY Giants Draft Pick Injured, College Teammate Killed In Kansas Shooting

April 29, 2019 - 10:12 am by Jessica McKinney

Corey Ballentine, a sixth-round draft pick to the New York Giants was reportedly injured in a shooting in Topeka, Kansas Sunday morning (April 28), People reports. His college teammate at Washburn University, Dwane Simmons, was unfortunately killed.

The shooting occurred hours after the Washburn University senior was selected in the NFL Draft on Saturday (April 27). The Topeka Police Department said their officers responded to a "disturbance with gunshots" at an off-campus location around midnight on Sunday. Upon arrival, they discovered Simmons dead. Ballentine was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Washburn University's president, Dr. Jerry Farley released a statement in mourning of the school's tremendous loss. "Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act," he said. "Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career."

The Giants also responded to the recent reports, stating, "we are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

Twenty-three-year-old Ballentine was the seventh pick of the sixth round, and the 180th overall. He was also the first player out of Washburn to be drafted since Cary Williams went to the Tennessee Titans in 2008. The defensive back expressed his excitement for the new chapter on Instagram prior to the shooting. "It’s all a crazy dream until you do it. I can’t even explain the emotions I have right now. Blessed with the opportunity to live out my dream," he wrote. "Shout out the people that told me to pick a more realistic career. This is as real as it gets. Thank you to the Giants organization for believing in me. It’s only up from here. #GiantsPride"

Barack Obama Speaks In Berlin
Sean Gallup

Barack Obama Shares Condolences After John Singleton's Death

The nation is still in shock after John Singleton passed away on Monday (April 29). Former President Barack Obama was one of many fans and celebrities to offer his condolences on social media and remember Singleton's tremendous legacy and contributions to film.

"Condolences to the family of John Singleton," Obama wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored."

As previously reported, John Singleton passed away at the age of 51, after suffering a massive stroke on April 17. He was reportedly on life support before his family made the tough decision to remove the emergency treatment.

Obama's thoughts join an outpour of love from other stars such as Taraji P Henson and Tyrese, both of whom worked with Singleton on 2001's Baby Boy.

Read Obama's full statement in the message below.

Condolences to the family of John Singleton. His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

lena-waithe-d-wade-donated-cover-nigel-shelby-funeral-1556661000
Getty Images

Lena Waithe, D. Wade, And More Donated To Cover Nigel Shelby's Funeral

A number of celebrities stepped up to help the family of Nigel Shelby, the 15-year-old who died by suicide after anti-gay bullying. Lena Waithe, Dwyane Wade, and more reportedly donated money to cover Shelby's funeral, TMZ reports.

The effort was reportedly spearheaded by Lena Waithe and Pinky Cole, the owner of Atlanta's popular restaurant, Slutty Vegan.  Together they enlisted their celebrity friends, including Ludacris and Janelle Monae, D. Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

It is unclear how much money was raised, but TMZ reports that it was enough to cover the expenses of the funeral service, tombstones, and a separate amount to help Nigel's mother, Camika.

As previously reported, Nigel Shelby died by suicide earlier this month. Nigel's mother, Camika, said Nigel suffered from depression and struggled with his identity. He was also the victim of bullying at school because of his sexual orientation.

Nigel's memorial was held over the weekend at Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He was laid to rest in a rainbow-colored casket.

Chicago Bulls v LA Clippers
Getty Images

Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy is heading to jail. The rapper was recently sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.

Soulja reportedly appeared in court on Tuesday (April 30) to receive his sentencing. The judge originally considered handing down a tougher sentence of two years behind bars but decided to give him some leniency.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was taken into custody earlier this month after he reportedly failed to complete his court-ordered community service. A judge also claimed that he conspired to falsify evidence that said he completed the mandated service hours.

The community service stemmed from a previous incident in Feb. 2019. At the time, authorities raided Soulja's Agoura Hills home over allegations that he was holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage. Upon entry, police found gun ammunition. Soulja has been on probation since 2014, so the possession of ammo is a big "no-no" in the eyes of the court.

Soulja Boy has been sitting in jail since April 11. During his recent court hearing, Soulja's attorney said the last 20 days triggered an "awakening" in the rapper, but it looks like he will have to do a little more soul-searching. Soulja boy's sentence begins immediately.

