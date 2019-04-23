Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan

Obama Boulevard Reveal To Take Place In Los Angeles

In conjunction with a day-long street festival, the event will include performances by Doug E. Fresh and BJ The Chicago Kid.

The city of Los Angeles will shine a bit brighter with the unveiling of Obama Boulevard next month.

On Tuesday (April 23), Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson announced the event to reveal the street named after the 44th president of the United States for May 4. Wesson proposed the name change in 2017 in honor of Barack Obama who famously held one of his first presidential campaign rallies at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road. The area already has streets named after former presidents, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

The event will kick off with a street festival at noon with local vendors and performances by Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, BJ the Chicago Kid, Battlecat, Kurrupt and more. In a sentimental manner, the ceremony location will take place in the area Obama Boulevard intersects with Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

“I’m thrilled that Los Angeles will be home to Obama Boulevard,” said Council President Wesson. “Our history is important and this is one way that we will ensure that America’s 44th President’s legacy is shared for generations to come for Angelenos and visitors alike.”

Obama Boulevard will replace Rodeo Boulevard, a 3.5-mile street that runs from “The Heart of Screenland” better known as Culver City, to Mid-City Los Angeles. The area is considered to be a predominately African-American neighborhood with communities like Baldwin Hills and the location of the legendary Dorsey High School.

You can cop tickets for the free event here.

Attendees must enter their ZIP code and there is a six-ticket limit per household.