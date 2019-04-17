Offset And Cardi B Get Up Close And Personal In "Clout" Music Video

The visuals also pay homage to Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson's collaboration "What's It Gonna Be?"

Straight off of Offset's debut solo album, Father of 4, the Atlanta native released the captivating music video for his single "Clout." The melody features his wife and mother of his daughter, Cardi B, who makes an appearance midway through the visual.

Directed by Daniel Russell, the reel pays homage to Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson's '90s collaboration "What's It Gonna Be?" Offset served as a creative director alongside Joseph Desrosiers Jr. In an interview with Billboard, Offset sang Cardi's praises for her artistry and connection to her fans.

"She’s the same thing. She keeps it 1000. She speaks her voice. What she gotta say, how she gon’ say, she gon’ say it," Offset said. "She’s a hard worker. People try to take it away from her. You never seen somebody work this hard, so to reward that, you don’t know how to handle it. She be workin’ and people love her. It’s organic."

Offset also excited fans on the rumored release of the Migos' next joint album, possibly the follow-up to 2018's Culture II. The project spawned singles like "Walk It Talk It," "Stir Fry," and "Narcos."

Watch the video above.