Atlanta Teen Fatally Shot After Knocking On Wrong Door

Omarian Banks, 19, was killed outside his apartment complex.

On Friday (Mar 29), 19-year-old Omarian Banks was murdered in Atlanta, Georgia. According to ABC News, the teen was on his way to The Retreat apartment complex he shared with his girlfriend, Zsakeria Mathis. The pair recently moved into the home, a location Banks was still getting used to. While on FaceTime, Banks asked Mathis to open the door since he was getting close.

Banks proceeded to knock on a door "that he believed to be his girlfriend's apartment," Police Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement to ABC News. Banks then walked away as he concluded that wasn't the right home but the person inside, Darryl Bynes, heard the knock and went onto his balcony "to confront" Banks.

Reports state exchange of words took place before Bynes, 32, discharged his handgun and killed Banks. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene after a bullet struck him in the neck. In a statement published by WSB-TV, Mathis said she began to get a feeling that something bad happened when Banks never showed up at her door.

"I just hear faint voices and a gunshot, and I hear him yell," she said. "And I heard all the fear in his voice and he was just, 'I'm sorry! I'm at the wrong door!'" The man was like, 'No, you’re not at the wrong door!’ And he shot two more times and then it was silent.”

Lisa Johnson, Banks' mother, said her son "was getting his life together, just trying to make his mom and family proud."

She continued, "I just want to understand why he had to take my son's life. My son was just confused. He just went to the wrong door and he was begging for his life."

Bynes was immediately arrested and charged with murder. As he awaits his sentencing, he's being detained in Fulton County Jail.