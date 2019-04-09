'A Wrinkle In Time' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images

Oprah Donates $2 Million To Puerto Rico To Assist With Restoration After Hurricane Maria

April 9, 2019

"I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty and heritage."

Two years ago, Hurricane Maria touched down in Puerto Rico and left a devastating impact as the storm ran its course. Since that time, legions of people banded together to provide monetary and physical assistance for those that lost valuable goods.

To further the restoration process, mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey allocated $2 million to support the country's arts and assist in rebuilding its infrastructure, NBC News reports. The business executive said the gesture was inspired by the country's very own Lin-Manuel Miranda and how his Broadway smash production, Hamilton, helped to brighten PR's spirits.

"I was so moved by Lin-Manuel Miranda's commitment to bring 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico and support the community that served him growing up that I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty and heritage," Winfrey said. A million dollars will be of resource to PR's arts and culture outlets via the Flamboyan Arts Fund, while the other million will help rebuild the country through the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program to Support Puerto Rico, NBC News notes.

The website also states Miranda was able to raise nearly $15 million during Hamilton's run in the country earlier this year. Hurricane Maria was a category five storm that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people. It knocked out a majority of the country's power and displaced many after their homes were destroyed.

"I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty and heritage,” Winfrey continued. “The needs of Puerto Rico and our fellow American citizens following the tragic hurricanes are still very real, and the work that has already been done by the Hispanic Federation, Flamboyan Arts Fund and other organizations on and off the island is long from over.”

