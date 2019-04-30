LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER Los Angeles Premiere, Hosted By TWC, Budweiser And FIJI Water, Purity Vodka And Stack Wines - Red Carpet
Mike Windle

Oprah Covers The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment Issue

April 30, 2019 - 2:31 pm by Richy Rosario

Oprah Winfrey has always been able to reach people far and wide, however, the billionaire business mogul wants to take her message to new heights with her newest Apple venture. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment issue, Winfrey discusses exactly how she's going accomplish yet another goal.

Winfrey hopes her stories of mental health, sexual abuse and discrimination reach more eyeballs than they would had they been featured on her network, OWN.

“Apple exposes you to a whole lot more people. The thing that I'm really, really excited about — as I said that day — is creating the world's largest book club,” Winfrey said. “And if I want to do a film or a doc series … The best place for [my docuseries on mental health] is not on OWN. Because you don't have the bandwidth and you have to create a completely different audience and then you have to have marketing.”

Winfrey will also feature diverse subjects in her content because she wants the average person to relate—not just those who work in and out of the Hollywood industry. Her methodology is especially crucial and appreciated when it comes to sexual abuse

“My mission is always about letting other people know. 'You're not alone,' " she explained. “Obviously, we're going to do the women in Hollywood and in the music business, but what was important to me was to be inclusive of waitresses and factory workers and nurses and nuns and people who you'd never imagine, so that the world can see themselves in their stories. I've been adamant that if you only tell the Hollywood story, you can only be partially heard.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she mentioned the controversy she faced for her involvement in HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary. In spite of the backlash, she initially just wanted to open up the dialogue around sexual abuse and misconduct.

"I really wanted to talk to not just the guys but other people who were seeing it because I knew that people were going to be triggered by it," she said. "I knew that there would be people who would be re-traumatized by it and would see themselves in it, and I thought, 'I can help thread the needle of what is actually happening here.'

And when it comes to 2020 election, unfortunately, she confirmed again, she is not running for president. Check out the full interview on here.

In This Story:

Popular

'Boyz N The Hood' Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson Dead At 76

From the Web

More on Vibe

Barack Obama Speaks In Berlin
Sean Gallup

Barack Obama Shares Condolences After John Singleton's Death

The nation is still in shock after John Singleton passed away on Monday (April 29). Former President Barack Obama was one of many fans and celebrities to offer his condolences on social media and remember Singleton's tremendous legacy and contributions to film.

"Condolences to the family of John Singleton," Obama wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (April 30). "His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored."

As previously reported, John Singleton passed away at the age of 51, after suffering a massive stroke on April 17. He was reportedly on life support before his family made the tough decision to remove the emergency treatment.

Obama's thoughts join an outpour of love from other stars such as Taraji P Henson and Tyrese, both of whom worked with Singleton on 2001's Baby Boy.

Read Obama's full statement in the message below.

Condolences to the family of John Singleton. His seminal work, Boyz n the Hood, remains one of the most searing, loving portrayals of the challenges facing inner-city youth. He opened doors for filmmakers of color to tell powerful stories that have been too often ignored.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 30, 2019

Continue Reading
lena-waithe-d-wade-donated-cover-nigel-shelby-funeral-1556661000
Getty Images

Lena Waithe, D. Wade, And More Donated To Cover Nigel Shelby's Funeral

A number of celebrities stepped up to help the family of Nigel Shelby, the 15-year-old who died by suicide after anti-gay bullying. Lena Waithe, Dwyane Wade, and more reportedly donated money to cover Shelby's funeral, TMZ reports.

The effort was reportedly spearheaded by Lena Waithe and Pinky Cole, the owner of Atlanta's popular restaurant, Slutty Vegan.  Together they enlisted their celebrity friends, including Ludacris and Janelle Monae, D. Wade, and Gabrielle Union.

It is unclear how much money was raised, but TMZ reports that it was enough to cover the expenses of the funeral service, tombstones, and a separate amount to help Nigel's mother, Camika.

As previously reported, Nigel Shelby died by suicide earlier this month. Nigel's mother, Camika, said Nigel suffered from depression and struggled with his identity. He was also the victim of bullying at school because of his sexual orientation.

Nigel's memorial was held over the weekend at Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He was laid to rest in a rainbow-colored casket.

Continue Reading
Chicago Bulls v LA Clippers
Getty Images

Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days In Jail For Probation Violation

Soulja Boy is heading to jail. The rapper was recently sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating the terms of his probation, TMZ reports.

Soulja reportedly appeared in court on Tuesday (April 30) to receive his sentencing. The judge originally considered handing down a tougher sentence of two years behind bars but decided to give him some leniency.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy was taken into custody earlier this month after he reportedly failed to complete his court-ordered community service. A judge also claimed that he conspired to falsify evidence that said he completed the mandated service hours.

The community service stemmed from a previous incident in Feb. 2019. At the time, authorities raided Soulja's Agoura Hills home over allegations that he was holding his ex-girlfriend captive in his garage. Upon entry, police found gun ammunition. Soulja has been on probation since 2014, so the possession of ammo is a big "no-no" in the eyes of the court.

Soulja Boy has been sitting in jail since April 11. During his recent court hearing, Soulja's attorney said the last 20 days triggered an "awakening" in the rapper, but it looks like he will have to do a little more soul-searching. Soulja boy's sentence begins immediately.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

4h ago

John Singleton: The Cinematic Voice Of The Hip-Hop Generation

Entertainment

4h ago

Ciara And Russell Wilson Launch Production Company

Features

7h ago

Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Turns The Tide In Virginia Beach: Recap