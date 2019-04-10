Oprah Winfrey And Prince Harry To Work On Mental Health Program For Apple TV
Oprah Winfrey's first upcoming production for AppleTV+ will center on mental health and opening up new doors for viewers to have an "honest conversation" on reducing the stigmas attached to it. According to CNN, the program is being done in tandem with Great Britain's Prince Harry, who previously said this is a topic that's of high importance to him.
"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better," the royal said.
For Winfrey, the philanthropist echoed Prince Harry's sentiments. "Our hope is that it will have an impact on reducing the stigma and allowing people to know that they are not alone, allowing people to speak up about it and being able to identify it for themselves and in their friends." The docu-series will air on AppleTV+ in 2020.
The news arrives weeks after Apple announced its partnership with Winfrey. Alongside her reel on mental health, the media mogul will also produce a program on workplace sexual harassment.