Peabo Bryson Reportedly Hospitalized For Heart Attack

Singer Peabo Bryson is reportedly in the hospital after suffering what is believed to be a heart attack. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning singer is in stable condition after suffering the heart attack at his Georgia home on Saturday (April 27).

“We're told Peabo's currently responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic he'll make a speedy recovery,” the site reports.

Bryson, who just turned 68 earlier this month, won two Grammy Awards in the ‘90s. One for his duet of the “Beauty and the Beast” theme with Celine Dion, and his duet of “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. Both songs also garnered their own respective Oscar wins for Best Original Song.

Last year before the release of Bryson’s 21st album, Stand For Love, his producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis stated that he was “one of the greatest voices of our time.”

“He exudes a class and sophistication that’s so needed in music today,” they stated. “I know R&B needs Peabo Bryson especially now. And his fans both old and new will fall in love with Stand For Love.”