Phylicia Rashad Marks Broadway Directorial Debut With 'Blue'

April 23, 2019 - 4:29 pm by VIBE Staff

"It affirms the importance of theater and its power to touch the human heart."

Phylicia Rashad plans to embark on a new career journey, and its base is Broadway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the famed thespian will direct a forthcoming play titled Blue.

The production, originally scripted by Charles Randolph-Wright, will hit Broadway in 2020. It's based on a South Carolina family and their journey of self-exploration and the battle of un-hesitant trust in the midst of their wealth. "I am happy to be directing this play that brought me so much joy," Rashad said. "It affirms the importance of theater and its power to touch the human heart."

Randolph-Wright also expressed his elation in the play's resurgence. Rashad initially acted in the production's debut in 2000 and again in 2001. "Part of the inspiration for writing Blue was that I had never seen a family like mine on stage," he said. "I am thrilled that Blue will continue to open doors to a more diverse world, and also spread a little joy."

As she prepares for a new venture, Rashad has continued to showcase her one-of-a-kind talent in front of the camera. The 70-year-old actress recently guest-starred on NBC's This Is Us, a recurring role on FOX's Empire, and on the silver screen with Creed II.

