Poacher Trampled By Elephants And Eaten By Lions In South Africa

April 8, 2019 - 5:35 pm by J'na Jefferson

"Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that."

According to reports, a poacher in South Africa met his demise by being trampled by elephants and subsequently eaten by lions.

Per The Sun, four poachers alerted authorities that their fifth member was lost at the Kruger National Park of South Africa, where they were reportedly hunting rhinoceri. Park officials found the remains of the lost poacher, who was ironically killed by animals.

"During this search, which was boosted with a further compliment of Field Rangers, the remains of a body were discovered," a statement read. "Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants. Skukuza police were notified immediately and are currently busy with further investigations into the incident."

The four other poachers who accompanied the deceased were arrested. The Kruger National Park of South Africa is one of the largest game reserves on the continent. While the organization sent their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, they also advised caution for those trying to hunt at the National Park.

“Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that,” said park Managing Executive, Glenn Phillips. “It is very sad to see the daughters of the diseased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains.”

Kodak Black Says He'll Wait A Year Before Trying To Date Lauren London

