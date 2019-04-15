Premiere: I DO Tackles Gun Violence In "Tears" Music Video

The United States' problem with gun violence has become one of its most daunting concerns, with statistics from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation stating that the country had 4.43 deaths due to gun violence for every 100,000 people in 2017. It's become so commonplace that many have become desensitized, but Los Angeles' duo I DO hopes to keep conversation around the topic alive in the new video for their song "Tears."

The Hector Felix-directed video illustrates three instances of gun violence: an argument between three men that ends up with a mother grieving the loss of her son, a white police officer who pulls over a car with two unarmed black men and shoots one of them, and a mass shooter who opens fire at a concert. The video also attempts to humanize immigrants. The song, performed by I DO – the duo of vocalist J. Lauryn and producer Trackdilla – is just as mournful. "How many times will it take for us to see freedom? Too many bodies on the floor," J. Lauryn sings.

“We hope 'Tears' is a song that connects with anyone who has lost a loved one or friend to gun violence,” I DO told VIBE in a shared statement. "'Tears' is a song with a message. A message that many are trying to push. How many voices does it take for change to happen?”

The Hawaiian-born J. Lauryn wrote on Ziggy Marley's Grammy-winning self-titled album, along with lending pen work to David Guetta and Ashanti. Trackdilla escaped violent conditions in Angola, Africa to arrive in the United States, where he has since produced and collaborated with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Sean Paul and others. Together the two form I DO, a duo represented by Billboard Power 100 manager Dre London, who manages Post Malone and Tyla Yahweh.

Watch the music video for "Tears" above.