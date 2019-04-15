Premiere: I DO Tackles Gun Violence In "Tears" Music Video

April 15, 2019 - 3:03 pm by VIBE

The United States' problem with gun violence has become one of its most daunting concerns, with statistics from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation stating that the country had 4.43 deaths due to gun violence for every 100,000 people in 2017. It's become so commonplace that many have become desensitized, but Los Angeles' duo I DO hopes to keep conversation around the topic alive in the new video for their song "Tears."

The Hector Felix-directed video illustrates three instances of gun violence: an argument between three men that ends up with a mother grieving the loss of her son, a white police officer who pulls over a car with two unarmed black men and shoots one of them, and a mass shooter who opens fire at a concert. The video also attempts to humanize immigrants. The song, performed by I DO – the duo of vocalist J. Lauryn and producer Trackdilla – is just as mournful. "How many times will it take for us to see freedom? Too many bodies on the floor," J. Lauryn sings.

“We hope 'Tears' is a song that connects with anyone who has lost a loved one or friend to gun violence,” I DO told VIBE in a shared statement. "'Tears' is a song with a message. A message that many are trying to push. How many voices does it take for change to happen?”

The Hawaiian-born J. Lauryn wrote on Ziggy Marley's Grammy-winning self-titled album, along with lending pen work to David Guetta and Ashanti. Trackdilla escaped violent conditions in Angola, Africa to arrive in the United States, where he has since produced and collaborated with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Sean Paul and others. Together the two form I DO, a duo represented by Billboard Power 100 manager Dre London, who manages Post Malone and Tyla Yahweh.

Watch the music video for "Tears" above.

Kodak Black Disses T.I. In New Song, "Expeditiously"

Kodak Black snapped back at T.I. and his family in his latest track, “Expeditiously.” In the song, which was released on Monday night (April 15), the Florida rapper also appears to send a few pointed words at fellow MC, The Game.

“Young n***a stickin' to the code, 'cause I don't condone snitching,” Kodak spits on the track. “I ain't going out like that rapper, I don't do no tippin’…”

“…When he said my name on the TV, that boy a bold witness/On the news, see T.I.P., that boy don't got no feelings,” he continues. “…They say The Game strippin', old heads ain't hitting on nothin’...”

Kodak also sends shots at Tip’s lady love Tiny, calling her a “b***h” and “ugly as hell.” He also claims on the song that T.I. never knew Hussle personally.

The diss comes after T.I. called out Kodak for his dispectful comments aimed at Lauren London, the longtime love of the late Nipsey Hussle. T.I. also teased his own Kodak diss track via social media, and removed an installation dedicated to Kodak from the Trap Music Museum.

Listen to the track above.

Singer Ari Lennox performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)
Ari Lennox To Release Debut Album In May

Fans of singer-songwriter Ari Lennox can finally relax. The singer's debut album will be arriving the first week of May.

The "Whipped Cream" singer confirmed the release on Twitter Friday (April 12), while reacting to multiple dates of her Shea Butter Baby Tour selling out in a matter of hours. The singer has wrapped her melodic vocals around R&B lately with the release of the charting single, "Whipped Cream" as well as her standout verses on "Shea Butter Baby" with J.Cole.

Lennox has been signed to Cole's Dreamville Imprint since 2015 and released her label debut EP, PHO in 2016. Singles like "Backseat" featuring labelmate Cozz and "GOAT" were faves among critics as well as her soulful peers like Anderson .Paak.

After a successful set at J.Cole's Dreamville Festival last weekend, the singer is ready to embark on her upcoming Shae Butter Baby Tour. More importantly, she's ready to release her style of R&B flair to the masses.  “I just pray I can bring this sort of music back to a more mainstream level,” Lennox told Billboard for their latest issue. “These vibes can heal a lot of people.”

Shortly after the release of "Whipped Cream," the singer dropped a few loose singles like "Grampa," "Pedigree" and the sultry, "40 Shades Of Choke."

Check out the dates and get into these jams by Ari Lennox below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Excited to announce that @babyrosemusic @MikhalaJene and @rongilmorejr will be joining me on tour!! ❤️Also — New #SheaButterBaby tour info: LA and Santa Cruz have new dates (5.16 & 5.18); We’ve moved to bigger rooms in LA, NOLA, ATL, and the CHI; Charlotte & Toronto have been added as well as a 2nd NYC show. Tix on sale at 10AM • NYC on sale at 12PM! 👧🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox) on Apr 12, 2019 at 6:08am PDT

May 12 – Phoenix, AZ

May 13 – Santa Ana, CA

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA

May 16 – Santa Cruz

May 17 – Oakland, CA

May 21 – Denver, CO

May 24 – Dallas, TX

May 25 – Houston, TX

May 26 – New Orleans, LA

May 28 – Orlando, FL

May 29 – Atlanta, GA

May 31 – Virginia Beach, FL

June 1 – Roots Picnic

June 2 – Baltimore, MD

June 4 – New York, NY

June 5 – Boston, MA

June 7 – Grand Rapids, MI

June 9 – Chicago, IL

June 10 – Detroit, MI

June 11 – Cleveland, OH

June 14 – Washington, D.C.

 

Coachella 2019: Watch Childish Gambino's Headlining Set

Childish Gambino started the first of two consecutive headlining shows at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival Friday (April 12). The Atlanta star got things started with a short video featuring fans sharing what they love about him and others explaining why they don’t like his music.

Flanked by a full choir, Gambino emerged on stage topless in white slacks and kicked off his set with a performance of “Algorythm.”

“I never thought I’d be right here right now,” he told the crowd. “I’m so happy. Tonight is a special night. I want you guys to feel me tonight. We really need to feel each other tonight.”

His major rule for the night was that fans put their phones down. “This isn’t a concert, this is church,” he added.

Night one of Coachella included performances from Janelle Monae, Anderson Paak, Ella Mai, H.E.R., and Ariana Grande, all of whom will return for week two of the annual festival. Grande, this year’s other big headliner, takes the stage April 14 and April 21, while Gambino returns to perform at Coachella on April 19.

Watch the Coachella live stream below.

 

