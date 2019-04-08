Premiere: Inas X Gets Even In Vengeful 'Me 2' Music Video

April 8, 2019 - 1:16 pm by Preezy Brown

In this self-directed clip, Inas X and her girlfriends kidnap a philandering playboy who's been caught in his web of lies and teach him a lesson.

In a time where empowerment and independence among women is being celebrated like never before, a number of rap artists have emerged that reflect those sentiments. One fresh face that's been making noise while representing for the ladies is Inas X, who unveils the music video for her new single, "Me 2," an infectious ditty that showcases the Brooklyn, New York native's lyrical prowess over production by Steelo Foreign.

In this self-directed clip, Inas X and her girlfriends kidnap a philandering playboy who's been caught in his web of lies and teach him a lesson about playing games with the wrong women. The hostage, played by L.A.-based comedic actor and viral sensation Carey Boy, gets taken on the ride of his life, as Inas X and her crew tie him up and force him to endure a round of torturous acts. Rather than bicker with one another, the women decide to take their frustrations out on the guilty party, creating money showers while twerking in a show of solidarity.

Currently on "The Hood So Proud Tour" alongside Tokyo Jetz, Brandie Blaze, and Malia The Model, Inas X looks to capitalize on that momentum with the visual for "Me 2," an exotic trap pop record that casts the Brooklynite in the light of a boss.

Watch the video for Inas X's song "Me 2" above.

Te Lo Dije Te Lo Dije
Miguel

Miguel Drops Spanish-Language EP 'Te Lo Dije'

In an ode to his Mexican heritage, Miguel has released a five-track project that is the Spanish/Spanglish version of his 2017 War & Leisure album. Te Lo Dije features collaborations with fellow Spanish-speaking artists Kali Uchis, C. Tangana, Dante Spintetta and Emmanuel Horvilleur, as well as Mexican Mariachi girl band, Flor de Toloache.

Miguel's Spanish-language project is one that he has been teasing his fans with, hence the name of the EP, Te Lo Dije. The phrase means "I told you so" in Spanish and also happens to be the name of a song on the EP. On this collaborative effort, Miguel is mixing in his R&B vibes with his Latin ties, so for fans looking for a mixture of both, they can listen the Spanish version of his hit, "Sky Walker" featuring Spinetta and Horvilleur. Uchis can also be found on "Carmelo Duro" showing off her Colombian roots.

This is the 33-year-old artist's first Spanish-language project and he even said that he thinks he likes "these songs better in Spanish." The R&B artist took to his Instagram account to his express his excitement on Te Lo Dije, as well as give props to people who helped him through the process.

"FIRST RELEASE OF THE YEAR," he wrote. "TE LO DIJE (a selection of songs off of W&L en español)."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FIRST RELEASE OF THE YEAR ! TE LO DIJE (a selection of songs off of W&L en español) I want to thank my cousin @yeyasmiles and @flordetoloache, @kaliuchis and @c.tangana and everyone that helped me translate these songs 🙏🏾. I think you might like these better in Spanish. Enjoy . Love you

A post shared by Miguel TV 📺 (@miguel) on Apr 5, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Make sure to listen to Te Lo Dije here.

This Jersey Club Remix Of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Slaps Effortlessly

Lil Nas X's surprise hit "Old Town Road" has inspired strong co-signs from titans in the music industry, spawning a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. As the yee haw agenda continues, the artist's song has also gotten some love from the Jersey Club scene.

Released last week, the song remixed by DJ Smallz 732 and Kyle Edwards brings you to the dance floor faster than a square dance compettion. Smallz has put his magic touch on several popular jams in the past like fun.'s "We Are Young," and Nicki Minaj's "Pills and Potions."

With several versions of "Old Town Road" causing a party bigger than Reba McEntire at the Grand Ole Oprye, Lil Nas X is a happy cowboy since his chart fiasco with Billboard. Just last week, the rapper's song was quietly removed from the country charts after it  reportedly "[did] not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version." The track caught traction on radio and streaming sites after it was used extensively on the music syncing app, Tik Tok.

Lil Nas shared his thoughts on the incident, telling Time  "Old Town Road" is a song that deserves praise on both country and rap charts.

"I believe whenever you're trying something new, it's always going to get some kind of bad reception," he said. "For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that."

The party has continued on social media, with many enjoying all versions of "Old Town Road."

Check out the reactions below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

where the horses at? @djsmallz732 x @lilnasx #oldtownroad #cowboyhat #horsesintheback #countrytrap #cowboy #blackcowboys #explorepage #horsebackriding #diggityswiggle #thediggityswiggle #shoot #mood #comedy #newjersey #clubdancing #jerseyclubdancing #newyork #nyc #repost #mood #philly #nebraska #lookthrumylens #nowtrending #wheresdiggity

A post shared by Ron Diggity The Cameraman (@wheresdiggity) on Apr 5, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

I have now added #OldTownRoadREMIX to my short list of go-to country songs, right under "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood... pic.twitter.com/lM8QFuYLLr

— J.E.M. (@Jigga_Jess) April 5, 2019

YEE HAW ALL SUMMER 19 WE OUTCHEA

— cowgurl juju (@juliacraven) April 5, 2019

Bubba Sparxxx walked at a moderate pace so Lil Nas X could fly.

— ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) April 5, 2019

Drake getting ready to steal Lil Nas x flow pic.twitter.com/RypKByXLq0

— Kevin Bushido (@bushido_kevin) April 5, 2019

Drake is really about to pull up to Lil Nas X house with a big ass belt buckle and a can of dip after hearing this one

— Yen Syd Tha Kyd (@CineMasai_) April 5, 2019

I really wanna know what Trent Reznor thinks about the Old Town Road remix.

— joe price (@BackwoodsAltar) April 5, 2019

https://twitter.com/emilioherce/status/1114210536990834690

https://twitter.com/_ShamGod/status/1114192323519422465

Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival To Stream Live On Tidal

For the fans who can't make it to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Dreamville Festival this weekend (April 6), they'll have another way to watch the star-studded festival. The event will stream live through Tidal in an effort to give fans access to the performances of the roster's finest as well as SZA, Big Sean and more.

Not only will viewers be able to see the lineup perform from their laptop screens, but, they'll also be able to tune into live interviews with the artists.

Dreamville Festival starts at 12:30 p.m. EST (April 6). This isn't the first time Jay-Z's platform hosted J. Cole's event; the Fayetteville rapper's 2015 TIDAL X: J. COLE concert also streamed on the service. The following instances were for his two performances at the Made in America Festival in 2015 and 2017. All three can still be found on the streaming app today.

The same should be expected with the first annual Dreamville Festival, that Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, Dreamville Records president and Cole's manager, hopes will "give back to the community with a celebration of all the things that makes Raleigh and North Carolina itself so great - music, food, art, culture and more."

