Premiere: Inas X Gets Even In Vengeful 'Me 2' Music Video

In this self-directed clip, Inas X and her girlfriends kidnap a philandering playboy who's been caught in his web of lies and teach him a lesson.

In a time where empowerment and independence among women is being celebrated like never before, a number of rap artists have emerged that reflect those sentiments. One fresh face that's been making noise while representing for the ladies is Inas X, who unveils the music video for her new single, "Me 2," an infectious ditty that showcases the Brooklyn, New York native's lyrical prowess over production by Steelo Foreign.

In this self-directed clip, Inas X and her girlfriends kidnap a philandering playboy who's been caught in his web of lies and teach him a lesson about playing games with the wrong women. The hostage, played by L.A.-based comedic actor and viral sensation Carey Boy, gets taken on the ride of his life, as Inas X and her crew tie him up and force him to endure a round of torturous acts. Rather than bicker with one another, the women decide to take their frustrations out on the guilty party, creating money showers while twerking in a show of solidarity.

Currently on "The Hood So Proud Tour" alongside Tokyo Jetz, Brandie Blaze, and Malia The Model, Inas X looks to capitalize on that momentum with the visual for "Me 2," an exotic trap pop record that casts the Brooklynite in the light of a boss.

Watch the video for Inas X's song "Me 2" above.