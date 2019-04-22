Prince's Memoir Set To Be Released Fall 2019

The 288-page book will be divided into four sections.

In October 2019, Prince's memoir will be available for purchase, titled "The Beautiful Ones." According to the Associated Press, the 288-page book will be divided into four sections. Readers will learn about the "When Doves Cry" artist's childhood, journey into music, and an intimate look at how the Minneapolis native established the iconic status of "Purple Rain."

"The Beautiful Ones" will present "a first-person account of a kid absorbing the world around him and then creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and fame that would come to define him," a brief synopsis of the passage states, per publisher Penguin Random House. Another part of the book will display "candid photos" that'll showcase a timeline of Prince's rise to stardom.

The Prince Estate is thrilled to announce that on October 29, 2019, @RandomHouse will be publishing THE BEAUTIFUL ONES by Prince, the American artistic visionary—singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actor and filmmaker. Available for preorder now. https://t.co/gEqMEdYoEa pic.twitter.com/RJtK9fowH8 — Prince (@prince) April 22, 2019

Described as a "deeply personal account," the publishing company also noted that the memoir will touch on Prince's death in 2016. The organization described that time as a moment when the award-winning artist "was thinking deeply about how to reveal more of himself and his ideas to the world, while retaining the mystery and mystique he'd so carefully cultivated." At age 57, Prince passed away from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The book will be released on Oct. 29.