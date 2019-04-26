New Prince Album Of Unreleased Demos Slated For June 2019
Prince fans have Jay-Z and Troy Carter to thank for his posthumous album, Originals, set to arrive in June 2019. The 15-track project consists of demo tracks selected by Hov, Carter and the late singer's estate. The compilation will feature songs written and recorded by Prince but made popular by other artists like The Bangles, Vanity 6, and Sheila E.
Originals will debut on Jay-Z's streaming service TIDAL for the first two weeks after its release on June 7 and then made available everywhere beginning June 21.
The three-year anniversary of Prince's death was just five days ago (April 21). The following day, it was announced that a Prince memoir, The Beautiful Ones, would be coming to bookstands in October 2019.
According to CNN, the published body of work "is the story of how Prince became Prince —a first-person account of a kid absorbing the world around him and then creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and fame that would come to define him."
Ava DuVernay is set to direct a Netflix documentary on the legendary performer while a narrative film by Universal is also on the way.
Keep an eye out for the debut of Originals to get another taste of the musical mind that shifted the music industry. See the full tracklist below.
Originals Tracklist
"Sex Shooter" (Apollonia 6) "Jungle Love" (The Time)
"Manic Monday" (The Bangles)
"Noon Rendezvous" (Sheila E.)
"Make-Up" (Vanity 6)
"100 MPH" (Mazarati)
"You’re My Love" (Kenny Rogers)
"Holly Rock" (Sheila E.)
"Baby, You’re a Trip" (Jill Jones)
"The Glamorous Life" (Sheila E.)
"Gigolos Get Lonely Too" (The Time)
"Love... Thy Will Be Done" (Martika)
"Dear Michelangelo" (Sheila E.)
"Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?" (Taja Sevelle)
"Nothing Compares 2 U" (The Family)