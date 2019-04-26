Prince Attends 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards
Prince at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

New Prince Album Of Unreleased Demos Slated For June 2019

April 26, 2019 - 12:50 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Prince fans have Jay-Z and Troy Carter to thank for his posthumous album, Originals, set to arrive in June 2019. The 15-track project consists of demo tracks selected by Hov, Carter and the late singer's estate. The compilation will feature songs written and recorded by Prince but made popular by other artists like The Bangles, Vanity 6, and Sheila E.

Originals will debut on Jay-Z's streaming service TIDAL for the first two weeks after its release on June 7 and then made available everywhere beginning June 21.

The three-year anniversary of Prince's death was just five days ago (April 21). The following day, it was announced that a Prince memoirThe Beautiful Ones, would be coming to bookstands in October 2019.

According to CNN, the published body of work "is the story of how Prince became Prince —a first-person account of a kid absorbing the world around him and then creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and fame that would come to define him."

Ava DuVernay is set to direct a Netflix documentary on the legendary performer while a narrative film by Universal is also on the way.

Keep an eye out for the debut of Originals to get another taste of the musical mind that shifted the music industry. See the full tracklist below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Prince will forever be remembered as a commanding live performer, chart-topping recording artist, and music business revolutionary. Yet for all the time he spent in the spotlight over his four-decade-long career, Prince also worked tirelessly behind the scenes to nurture talent and pen songs for the rising artists he respected. • By the mid-1980s, Prince was dominating the charts with songs that he had either recorded, produced for proteges like Vanity 6 and Sheila E., or passed along to other artists like the Bangles and Kenny Rogers. The effect was a complete saturation and transformation of the pop music landscape, with Prince both leading and subverting mainstream culture. • This June, The Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and TIDAL, will release Originals, a 15-track album featuring 14 previously unreleased recordings that illuminate the vital role Prince played in other artists’ careers. The tracks were selected collaboratively by Troy Carter, on behalf of The Prince Estate, and JAY-Z. • Starting June 7, Originals will stream exclusively on TIDAL for fourteen days. In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via TIDAL’s HiFi subscription tier. Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound. • On June 21st, Warner Bros. Records will release this extraordinary body of work, sourced directly from Prince’s vast archive of Vault recordings, via all download and streaming partners and physically on CD, while 180 gram 2LP and limited edition Deluxe CD+2LP formats will follow on July 19th. Pre-order the album through the link in our Story or https://lnk.to/OriginalsMP • @wbr @tidal @sheilaedrummer @_kennyrogers @officialthebangles @troycarterofficial #prince #originalsrecord #princeoriginals #vinylrecords #tidal

A post shared by Prince (@prince) on

Originals Tracklist

"Sex Shooter" (Apollonia 6) "Jungle Love" (The Time)

"Manic Monday" (The Bangles)

"Noon Rendezvous" (Sheila E.)

"Make-Up" (Vanity 6)

"100 MPH" (Mazarati)

"You’re My Love" (Kenny Rogers)

"Holly Rock" (Sheila E.)

"Baby, You’re a Trip" (Jill Jones)

"The Glamorous Life" (Sheila E.)

"Gigolos Get Lonely Too" (The Time)

"Love... Thy Will Be Done" (Martika)

"Dear Michelangelo" (Sheila E.)

"Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?" (Taja Sevelle)

"Nothing Compares 2 U" (The Family)

In This Story:

Popular

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie

From the Web

More on Vibe

H.E.R. Drops Video For Latest Single "Hard Place"

H.E.R.'s EP I Used to Know Her: Part 2 is home to numerous hit songs with one of them being the singer's latest single, "Hard Place." To follow up on the success of the song, the 21-year-old dropped the music video for the Rodney Jerkins-produced track. The song tells the ups-and-downs of a relationship and the visual brings its lyrics to life.

The four and a half minute clip follows the singer-songwriter and a love interest named, Leo, as they go through the difficulties of fame, romance, and how her growing music career ends up overshadowing his own. Rare glimpses of H.E.R.'s face are sprinkled throughout the video, as she generally dons dark, big shades with her signature, voluminous, curly hairstyle, to better maintain her anonymity.

As the video goes on, H.E.R. can be seen performing on a major stage before a massive crowd, relaxing in an apartment with her boyfriend in other enjoyable moments. Since the clip's premiere, fans have already taken to Twitter to praise the California native's latest video.

"@HERMusicx never fails," one user said. "Hard Place" video was just so great and I love how she always has a story to go with her songs."

@HERMusicx NEVER fails! "Hard Place" video was just so great and I love how she always has a story line to go with her songs pic.twitter.com/A9VMMAkrYT

— Mona Lisa (@MelissaPleasant) April 26, 2019

@HERMusicx music video of Hard place is everything 😍😩😩😩 I’m screaming 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿

— Bazimya Brian (@BrianBazimya) April 26, 2019

@HERMusicx music video for Hard Place is really good😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/hlNzNFVYJw

— Summer~Child☀️🌻 (@danesha_ae6) April 26, 2019

Watch the official music video for her latest single, "Hard Place" above.

Continue Reading

Dorothy And Angel Haze Bring Ultimate Girl Power In Lisa Bonet-Directed Visual For "Freedom" (Remix)

Dorothy and Angel Haze are like fire and ice on the remix to "Freedom," a bold track with a powerful video to match.

Directed by Lilakoi Moon (Lisa Bonet), the visual stays true to the rock band's idea of freedom with a dash of female warriors of all ages, races, and sizes along for the ride. With Haze making a warm return to features, the rapper drops bars of encouragement and persistence on the track.

Headlined by Dorothy Martin, the band is the brainchild of legendary singer-songwriter Linda Perry (Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Gwen Stefani). With the video bringing up themes of unity, love, and bravery, Haze, Moon, and Martin chatted with Elle about the video's themes.

"We're so much less burdened by trying to please people or in the pursuit of what we think we should be as women but now have landed, hopefully, in a place where we're unencumbered by what's been projected upon us as young girls and as women, and now can truly just step into our power, pursue what truly matters and have the discerning knowing of how to make those decisions and healthy decisions for ourselves." Moon says of her meaning behind "Freedom." In true women warrior fashion, the video not only features women but also featured women behind the editing and producing process.

When it comes to their respective verses, Haze said she was challenged by Perry to send a message of triumph and courage on the song.

"I feel the weight of the world but I also know that as an artist I have the ability to lift it.," she said. "When I first wrote it, I wrote it from a dark place. Linda came to me and said, "You have an opportunity to do something different, and if you use your voice in the right way, you can change not just your own story, but the story for a lot of people around you."

"I think music is so powerful because it can shift your energy," Dorothy added. "I agree with Angel—I've had the same experience where fans have said, 'I feel like you understand me.' It connects us all. Music is very healing."

Stream "Freedom" (TROY NōKA Remix) below.

Continue Reading

Future Releases New "F&N" Music Video

Future is back and with a new music video for his fans. The Southern rapper released the official visual for his song "F&N" from his latest album, The Wizrd, and it includes all the components that the Future-hive expects and loves to see from him.

In the Collin Tilley-directed video, Hendrix is dressed in designer duds and a fashionable fur jacket. With a handful of scantily clad women to give the visual the signature Future Hendrix-feel, the Atlanta-native is dripped down from his glasses to his rings. Throughout the visual, Future is in the midst of flying bullets as he raps about his gun, the FN Five-Seven.

"F&N (F&N), F&N (F&N)/These bullets, they be goin' through doors," he raps in the song. The clip is pretty connected to Future's bar as not only do the bullets go through doors, but they go through pretty much anything they come in contact with. Check out his latest music video above. It's sure to keep the Future-hive over.

The Wizrd is available on all streaming platforms.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

2d ago

B2K’s Millennium Tour Rakes In $5 Million

Music News

2d ago

Kerry Lathan, Man Injured In Nipsey Hussle Shooting, Breaks Silence

News

2d ago

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie