Q-Tip Executive Produced Danny Brown's Forthcoming Album
Danny Brown’s forthcoming album was executive produced by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, and it will be released sometime in the near future. In a new Instagram post featuring the first two pages of his recent High Snobiety cover story, Brown confirmed the exciting news.
“After a trilogy of records that rank among the decade’s most critically acclaimed rap releases, Danny Brown has both nothing and everything to prove,” the lead page from the cover story reads. “Returning to the public eye with a Viceland show and his fifth studio album, the Q-Tip produced U Know What I’m Sayin?, he is presenting a new version of himself: Danny Brown, serious craftsman and burgeoning elder statesman of rap.”
Q-Tip is no stranger to producing for high-profile stars. He’s produced for musicians such as Nas, Busta Rhymes, Mobb Deep, Cypress Hill, The Roots, Heavy D, Mariah Carey and so many more.
Whenever Danny Brown’s project is released, this will be his first body of work since 2016’s Atrocity Exhibition. He is one of the reported performers for this year’s Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn.
