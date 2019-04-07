R. Kelly Wants The Media To "Take It Easy" Prior To An Event

The singer recorded a small video prior to his Springfield, IL club date.

Ever since Lifetime aired a six-part series outlining the nearly two-decades of sexual assault and rape allegations that have surrounded R. Kelly, the singer has been embattled with legal woes and alleges his ability to earn a living has been stifled.

Saturday afternoon (April 6) the 52-year-old recorded a short video prior to an event asking the media "to take it easy."

"I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man," Kelly said holding a cigar. "This is how I got to get paid now for right now, so I've got to go do this event and it's a party. So when you see me in the club with drinks in my hand and chillen, please, take it easy. Appreciate y'all. Thanks."

#RKelly says he’s performing in SPRINGFIELDS (Springfield, IL). He calls out the media, saying this is how he has to make his coins and to lay off a little. @rkelly, we would’ve never known you had a show if you didn’t get on social media; you wanted us to know. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/EKLORqiQGH — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) April 7, 2019

Last month, R. Kelly went to court to ask a Cook County judge for permission to travel to Dubai alleging prior to his arrest, he'd signed a contract to perform three to five shows and was slated to meet the royal family. As a result of the arrest, Kelly surrendered his passport.

However, a short while later the United Arab Emirates government denied any such contract. “Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly nor are there any venues that have been booked,” the statement said.