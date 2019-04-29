R. Kelly Fights Civil Case, Claims He Can't Read Due To Learning Disability

Last week, R. Kelly lost his civil suit case for sexual assault by default after the singer failed to show up to court. Now, Kelly's legal team is fighting back against the judge's ruling, citing his learning disability as the biggest reason to reverse the court's decision, TMZ reports.

According to Kelly's attorneys, Zaid Abdallah and Raed Shalabi, the singer was in the Cook County jail in Chicago for a separate incident at the time he was served with the papers for his civil suit, which alleges he sexually molested victim, Heather Williams when she was 16 years old.

Documents obtained by TMZ claim Kelly's team said the disgraced artist "suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read." In essence, Kelly was unable to read the legal papers at the time he was served, and therefore, had no clue what was going on. His lawyers said the papers should have been delivered to his residence at the Trump Towers or to his legal counsel.

Williams lawyer said they were not able to serve the singer at his home due to intense security at the Trump Towers. Kelly's legal team is asking a judge to vacate the decision and reopen the case so they have the chance to prepare a better defense.