R. Kelly’s Music Royalties Reportedly Seized To Pay Back Rent On Chicago Recording Studio

The 52-year-old singer also made $22,000 for an hourlong club appearance.

R. Kelly has found a way to keep a flow of money coming in amid his pending sexual assault case, but he’s still deep in debt. Kelly’s former landlord, Midwest Commercial Funding, subpoenaed Sony Music Holdings, Inc. to freeze $264,535 of his biannual music royalties to cover the back rent on his Chicago music studio, The Blast reports.

Midwest already collected $154,527. 22 from one of Kelly’s accounts but he still owes nearly $53,000, according to the celebrity website. In January, the city investigated Kelly's recording studio and subsequently hit him with 66 code violations.

Last weekend, the 52-year-old singer made $22,000 for an hourlong club appearance at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, IL. Only around 50 people came out to see Kelly who interacted with fans and sang the opening lyrics of “Bump & Grind,” according to TMZ.

Apparent fans reportedly paid up to $100 to watch Kelly “perform” for 28-seconds.

Prior to the club appearance, Kelly popped up on Instagram to ask the media to “take it easy” on him. "I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man," he said. "This is how I got to get paid for right now, so I've got to go do this event and it's a party. So when you see me in the club with drinks in my hand and chillin’, please, take it easy. Appreciate y'all. Thanks."

In February, Kelly turned himself in on multiple felony counts of criminal sex abuse. He was later released from custody after posting $100,000 bail. Last month, Kelly was jailed and released again, after paying more than $160,000 in back child support.

Since the airing of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly documentary unveiled disturbing detailed accounts of Kelly’s alleged reign of sexual abuse against young girls and women, the Chicago native (who maintains his innocence) has been having trouble booking jobs.

Late last month, Kelly requested permission to travel to Dubai for what he claimed was a concert in the city, and a meeting with the city’s royal family. Dubai’s government denied Kelly's claims.