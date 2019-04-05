Reebok Denies Beyonce Partnership Failed Because Company Lacked Diversity

"We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact."

Rumors that Beyonce chose to work with Adidas instead of Reebok because they lacked diversity are “categorically false,” the company claims in a new statement.

"The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false,” the sneaker giant told TMZ. “Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact."

The company didn’t provide further details as to the root of the failed partnership.

ESPN reporter Nick De Paula got rumors swirling about Reebok during a segment on The Jump Thursday (April 4), where he revealed details of Bey’s decision to sign with Adidas after meeting with Jordan Brand, Under Armour and Reebok.

According to De Paula, Reebok put together a “whole presentation” of potential products, but Beyonce wasn’t happy with the team. “She said 'nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, and where I'm from and what I want to do.' And so she kind of took a step back and left and then it did not come to terms."

Beyonce’s recently announced Adidas partnership will include relaunching her Ivy Park brand after the superstar bought out her previous partner, billionaire Topshop tycoon, Phillip Green, following allegations of sexual harassment and racism.