Rep. Ayanna Pressley Defends Voting Rights For Ex Cons

April 28, 2019 - 1:14 pm by Shenequa Golding

A conversation about restoring voting rights to ex-cons has been bubbling. There are some who think if a person has been convicted, sentenced and did their time, they should be able to vote. Others think voting is a privilege that should only be granted to citizens who don't have a record or non-violent offenders.

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley took to Twitter recently to blast political pundits, members of the media and anyone she thinks is attempting to manipulate the conversation about restoring voting rights as a ploy to give terrorists, such as the Boston Marathon Bomber, a right in the nation's democracy.

"Don’t dare invoke one of the darkest days of terrorism in MY city to stoke fear and derail a meaningful conversation about fundamental rights and what justice looks like for the 1000s of black and brown folks who are stripped of their liberty and civic participation for minor offenses," Pressley tweeted.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders was recently asked his thoughts on restoring voting rights to felons, and the senator from Vermont said picking away at who is more deserving of voting rights is a slippery slope.

“I think the right to vote is inherent in our democracy — yes, even for terrible people,” Sanders responded. “Because once you start chipping away, you say, ‘Well, that guy committed a terrible crime, not going to let him vote,’ or, ‘That person did that, not going to let that person vote.’ You’re running down a slippery slope. So I believe that people commit crimes, they pay the price. When they get out of jail, I believe they certainly should have the right to vote.”

Florida made history when it announced it would restore the voting rights to its former felons. However, the GOP-ruled house recently voted ex-cons must pay court fines and fees prior to being able to vote, which many prison reform advocates believe undermine the initiative.

Texas Administrator Suspended For Coloring In Black Student's Hair Design With Sharpie

band-aid-finger
Medical/UIG

A Doctor's Emotional Response To A Skin Tone Matching Bandaid Goes Viral

A 45-year-old doctor had an emotional reaction when he put on a bandage that matched his skin tone.

Dr. Dominique Apollon, a dark-skinned black man, fought back tears when he wrapped the bandage around his finger and immediately took to Twitter to document the moment. He realized some may view his tweets as ridiculous, however, he said the moment is much bigger than that.

Apollon, who is the vice president of research at the racial justice organization Race Forward, spoke with CBS and said something as simple as a bandaid can either bring about inclusion or exclusion.

"It's been heartwarming and humbling to recognize that this has helped give voice to the feeling of racial exclusion that so many people of color, not just in the United States, but around the world feel,"  he said.

The doctor specified he's aware a diverse collection of bandages exists, he was just alarmed at how something as simple as a bandage could cause a stampede of emotions.

Not like I didn't know these strips existed. But I definitely didn't expect the complex emotions that would swirl as I watched it just ... blend in. A seemingly trivial exercise I've repeated 1000x on my body with "regular" ones since childhood. Self-administered #antiblackness

— Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 20, 2019

This felt like belonging. Like feeling valued. Sadness for my younger self and millions of kids of color, esp black kids. Like a reminder of countless spaces where my skin is still not welcomed. Feared. Hated. Like, "Why am I really thinking all this 'bout an effing band-aid?"

— Dominique Apollon (@ApollonTweets) April 20, 2019

Almost 99,000 people retweeted his tweets, including Star Wars actor John Boyega who said as an actor he's always hurting or cutting himself on set and make-up artists usually have to paint the bandage to mirror his complexion as well.

While Apollon understands this is a step in the right direction,  it's going to take more than just matching flesh tone bandages to make up for all the racial inequality.

"I'm hopeful that people of all colors, gender identities, sexual orientations, religions, classes, abilities, etc. will recognize that," he said.

New Orleans Teen Accepted Into 115 Colleges, Offered $4 Million In Scholarships

A New Orleans teenager has a big decision to make as she prepares to attend college this fall. Antoinette Love, a student at International High School of New Orleans, was accepted into 115 colleges around the country, and offered nearly $4 million in scholarships.

Love, the eldest of five children, will be the first in her family to attend college, but she has yet to choose a school.  The teen received a total of $3,775,230 in scholarships, which happens to be more than any other college-bound student in the country this year.

"I started applying in September, and just kept applying and applying until my tiny mailbox at home was suddenly overflowing with letter after letter and dozens of scholarship offers," Love told WDSU Channel 6 News.

Love's record number of acceptance letters bested that of a fellow IHSNO student who was accepted into 91 colleges last year, and offered $2.8 million in scholarships.

Her parents, Yolanda and Anthony Love, hope that she picks a college close to home.

Love has been beating the odds, and making her parents proud, since birth. Yolanda and Anthony were only 15  and 17, and understandably “nervous” about becoming parents, when Love was born six weeks prematurely and weighing only 4.4 pounds. As a toddler, Love survived being “viciously attacked” by a dog, her mother said.

These days, Love spends her free time helping to take care of her younger siblings, which includes a 15-year-old brother who has cystic fibrosis.

Love advises fellow high school seniors to apply to as many schools as possible. “This really is a dream come true," Love said. "All my hours of studying, writing and classes have paid off in the best possible way and I can't wait to move forward and start my college education."

See more on her remarkable story in the video above.

Black woman afro-natural hair
Getty Images

California Approves Bill Banning Racial Discrimination Based On Hairstyles

California is set to become the latest state to ban racial discrimination based on hairstyles. Senate Bill 188, also known as The Crown Act, was introduced by state Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) in January and unanimously approved in a 37-0 vote Monday (April 22).

The bill outlines the proximity between race and hair and how the history of the U.S. has been “riddled with laws and societal norms” that equate  “blackness’” which includes physical traits such as “dark skin, kinky and curly hair” with inferiority, and therefore subjecting black people to “separate and unequal treatment.”

“This idea also permeated societal understanding of professionalism,” Morgan states in the bill. “Professionalism was and still is closely linked to European features and mannerisms, which entails that those who do not naturally fall into Eurocentric norms must alter their appearances, sometimes drastically and permanently, in order to be deemed professional.

“Despite the great strides American society and laws have made to reverse the racist ideology that Black traits are inferior, hair remains a rampant source of racial discrimination with serious economic and health consequences, especially for Black individuals,” Morgan continues.

Furthermore, dress codes and grooming policies prohibiting “natural hair” have a “disparate impact on Black individuals as these policies are more likely to deter Black applicants and burden or punish Black employees than any other group.”

The 1964 Civil Rights Act banning racial discrimination extends to afros as well but doesn’t include other hairstyles. As pointed out in SB 188, “courts do not understand that afros are not the only natural presentation of Black hair. Black hair can also be naturally presented in braids, twists, and locks.”

Although the bill has yet to be signed into law, the state isn't alone in making moves to end the racist bias against natural hair. In February, New York City passed a similar bill in February imposing a $250,000 penalty for hair discrimination.

