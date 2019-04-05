rick-ross-inks-nipsey-hussle-tattoo-1554476198
Rick Ross Inks New Tat Of Nipsey Hussle

April 5, 2019 - 11:00 am by Jessica McKinney

Nipsey Hussle's legacy will live forever.

Rick Ross is sporting some new ink. The rapper recently got a tattoo of Nipsey Hussle after the Nip was killed in Los Angeles on Mar. 31.

Rozay shared the new tat on social media on Friday (April 5). The image is of Nip's profile. "She just laced me with the new tat," Ross said in a video. "R.I.P. to Nipsey Hussle. We got some more time to do. We got some more details to do."

Rick Ross isn't the only celebrity to tat Hussle on his body. Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith also inked a small tattoo of Nipsey's profile on a part of his body.

Tattoos are just one of the many ways artists are honoring the late rapper. Many family, friends, and fans have shared heartfelt posts on social media. Others have created murals on local buildings around California. YG, Schoolboy Q, and Machine Gun Kelly all pushed back their album and music releases to honor the Crenshaw legend.

Nipsey Hussle's legacy will live forever. Check out Rick Ross' new tattoo of Nipsey Hussle in the video below.

College Student Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison For Rape But Didn't Have Sex With Victim

