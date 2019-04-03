Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event
Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty, Applies Good Vibes At Event

April 3, 2019 - 10:15 am by Camille Augustin

The “Diamonds” singer held a Fenty Beauty celebration equipped with a karaoke session.

September 2019 will mark two years since Rihanna launched her uber-successful makeup brand, Fenty Beauty. Although that anniversary is months away, the “Diamonds” singer held a FB celebration equipped with a karaoke session.

Alongside her team, the 31-year-old artist sang classics like Brandy and Monica’s '90s duet “The Boy Is Mine,” and her own hit melody “Rehab.” She also gave a nod to City Girls memeber JT, who’s currently incarcerated for fraud.

RihRih's appearance sparked discussions of new music from the award-winning entertainer. While she’s kept her forthcoming tunes under wraps, she has teased snippets of herself in the studio. Creatives in her camp, specifically vocal producer Kuk Harrell, previously upped the ante on Rih’s highly-anticipated studio album. “R9 is amazing,” he said. “It’s incredible. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

