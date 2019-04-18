Rihanna Calls Donald Glover "A True Gem To The Culture"
"I'm so proud of you and the work you put into making this film."
Rihanna and Donald Glover's short film Guava Island debuted at Coachella after Glover's set at the music festival last weekend. It was subsequently released on Amazon Prime to reach the non-attendees of the annual event and now since its premiere, RiRi is speaking out on it.
On Wednesday night (April 17), the "Diamonds" singer took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to Glover and thanked her fans for their responses. "So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film," she wrote. "@childishgambino you are a true gem to the culture. I'm so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team."
Guava Island tells the story of Deni and Kofi, played by Glover and Rihanna, respectively, and how Deni as a musician hopes to liberate the people of the country by holding a festival. Glover and RiRi play love interests in the film that also features Black Panther's Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie of Game of Thrones.
The short film, written by Glover's brother Stephen Glover, has received a Rotten Tomatoes audience score rating of 87 percent, additionally spawning memes on social media from fans requesting the soundtrack to the movie, to poking fun at the Atlanta actor's dancing.
