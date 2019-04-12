US-ENTERTAINMENT-RIHANNA-DIAMOND-BALL
ANGELA WEISS

Rihanna Trademarks "Fenty Skin"

April 12, 2019 - 9:16 am by Jessica McKinney

The line will consist of medicated and non-medicated products. 

Rihanna's "Fenty" brand is expanding once again. After filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Mar. 25, Riri has officially secured a trademark for "Fenty Skin," Page Six confirms.

Fenty Skin will reportedly consist of a line of "medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products, and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators." It will not include color cosmetic, perfume, or other fragrance products, however.

Although the trademark was approved only one month after the application was filed, Page Six notes that an examining attorney still has to process the trademark, which could take up to three months.

Once Fenty Skin is finalized though, it will join Rihanna's other thriving lines including the culturally-inclusive makeup collection, Fenty Beauty. The singer also has a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty.

Be on the lookout for Fenty Skin.

post-winter-skin-care-tips-dermatologists
JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

That Glow, Tho: How To Revive Your Skin After A Brick A** Winter

Whew, chile! Freshly fallen snow may be nice to look at, but the dry skin that accompanies the winter months ain’t it. And by the time the first tulip blooms come springtime, best believe your skin—which just endured months of humidity-deprived conditions—is super parched. Pass the moisturizer, please!

“The lack of humidity during the winter months is the main cause for the ‘winter’s itch’ and dryness,” Dr. Meena Singh, board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, told VIBE Vixen over email. And let’s not forget how the shorter days rob us ladies of the melanated variety of our warm and natural glow.

Luckily, there are many ways to combat such cold weather woes, both during and after the winter.

“I personally change my regimen significantly between seasons,” Singh added. “In the winter time, I am more prone to use heavier ointments and butters. Whereas in the spring, I can typically get away with moisturizing with emollient creams and lotions.”

But that’s not all you can do to whip your skin back into shape. Looking to bring your fly and radiant self back to life? Look no further. Vixen reached out to five women of color dermatologists, who’ve shared the following tips to help you get started.

-

Hydrate From Within.

How many times have you asked a woman with bomb skin what her secret is and been met with the “I drink a lot of water” response? Did you figuratively roll your eyes? We’ve been there and we get it, especially since science says genetics do play a role in how your skin behaves—but homegirl wasn’t wrong!

Dr. Fran E. Cook-Bolden, board-certified NYC dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, tells Vixen that while you may not feel as thirsty when it’s cold out, it’s still important to stay hydrated and drink your eight glasses of water a day.

“The best way to avoid dry skin in the winter is to tackle it from the inside out,” she says.

Other ways to stay hydrated? Health.com suggests eating fruits such as apples, pears, and clementines, which are all over 80% water. Plus, not only will the vitamin C content of these fruits help you ward off the flu in the winter, but they’ll also keep you cool and refreshed once the weather warms up.

We stan a multifaceted solution.

Don't Forget To Cleanse.

As important as it is to drink your eight glasses a day, it’s also important to keep up with your cleansing routine—even if you’re not sweating as much.

In fact, board-certified Chicago dermatologist Dr. Caroline Robinson tells Vixen that maintaining moisture during the harsh winter months begins with cleansing. Washing our face removes makeup, dirt, and debris from the day, preventing buildup and breakouts. This also means the expensive serums and moisturizers you’ve probably splurged on are better absorbed by the skin.

But don’t overdo it!

“I find that many patients are over-cleansing, over-exfoliating or using cleansers that are not appropriate for their skin type and this is causing excess dryness,” she added. “Using a more mild cleanser can help tremendously in the battle against dryness.”

Our dermatologist-recommended favorite? CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser Bar.

It may also help to reconsider what you’re washing with when the weather changes. Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, Medical Director of Ingleton Dermatology, adds that as the temperatures go up, your routine should become “less heavy.”

“Switch from more hydrating cleaners and oils to foamy, gel-based cleaners” and to “a lighter weight daily moisturizer,” she advises. And if you’ve been skimping on the SPF don’t—you’ll definitely need it when the sun is back in these streets.

Keeping Up With "Wash Day" Is Important, Too.

Otherwise, you may end up with a condition called seborrheic dermatitis, which often appears on the scalp as a result of product buildup, but can also show up in skin folds such as behind the ears, under the breasts, etc.

“A dry, itchy and flaking scalp is very common in the winter and becomes more common as the frequency of washing the hair decreases,” Cook-Bolden tells Vixen. “When seborrheic dermatitis presents, it’s a common belief that applying scalp lotions, gels or pomades will help to treat the condition and is indeed sometimes helpful in temporarily soothing the itching and irritation.

However, as these products build up on the scalp, they can actually worsen the inflammation and overall worsen seborrheic dermatitis.”

So keep up with your hair care regimen, and if you do find yourself with a case of the seborrheic itchies, don’t hesitate to reach out to your dermatologist for an anti-inflammatory treatment.

Ceramides & Antioxidants Are Your Friends.

If you’re not familiar with ceramides and their superpowers, now’s the time to get familiar. Why? Because they can be extremely healing for desiccated skin.

As Atlanta board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tiffany Clay explains, ceramides are fats in the surface of the skin. When added to skin care products, they not only help your skin retain moisture, but they also give your skin a boost after being exposed to the elements like pollution and icy wind.

In terms of what to use, you’ll want to look for products described as “non-comedogenic,” which means a product is less likely to clog your pores. Additionally, products containing hyaluronic acid (HA) are also a win because of its ability to attract and hold water at the surface of the skin.

“I typically recommend patients keep their antioxidant serum/lotion (vitamin C) and their retinol on board no matter the season,” Clay also notes. “Over- the- counter retinols and prescription retinoids are vitamin A derived medications that most people use in a topical form.”

And they’re a major win-win. Using retinols/retinoids short term will help exfoliate your skin and give you that Kelly Rowland glow. Their long-term use helps to promote collagen production in the skin, minimizing fine lines and decreasing excess melanin production, which will even your complexion, reduce hyperpigmentation, and help reduce photo-damage.

As for vitamin C, look at it as SPF’s best friend.

“Vitamin C is an antioxidant that, when applied topically in combination with daily sun protection, decreases free-radical damage from ultraviolet exposure,” Clay shares.

Those rays don’t stand a chance.

Exfoliate, But Make It Gentle.

It may be tempting to grab the St. Ives but don’t. Instead, Clay suggests, get acquainted with chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid, lactic acid, mandolin acid, or salicylic acid.

These strong but gentle powerhouses typically come labeled as AHAs and BHAs (alpha hydroxy acid and beta hydroxy acid) and are way less harsh on the skin. Those over-the-counter scrubs you’re used to? They tend to leave scrapes and cuts on the skin, which can lead to inflammation and—you guessed it—hyperpigmentation... and we ain’t ask for all’at.

If you do decide to use a traditional scrub, Ingleton suggests trying Dove’s Exfoliating Body Scrub.

“This will help to slough away dry, dead cells on the surface and also hydrate/moisturize the skin in the process,” she says. “Apply a hydrating body lotion after doing the scrub.”

But again, be gentle!

Migos-Ryker-Cam-Am-Motorcycles Migos-Ryker-Cam-Am-Motorcycles
Photo and video courtesy of Capitol Records Video Team, Go To Team

Quavo Talks Can-Am Partnership, Offset's "Magnifico" Solo Album And Upcoming Huncho Day

There’s something special to be said about the art of speaking things into existence. Just two years ago, Migos released “MotorSport,” a single that played to all of the group members’ lyrical strengths with scorching features from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Behind the hit single lies their love for all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes, which has now morphed into a creative partnership with Canada’s Can-Am motorcycles.

Launched Friday (March 8), the budding businessmen will unveil Can-Am's icy turquoise Ryker 2019 model and incorporate the dynamic three-wheel motorcycle into an upcoming music video.

Speaking to VIBE about the partnership, Quavo said the deal was a natural fit considering the Quality Control artists are already "all about that skrt, skrt, skrt." Signature sayings aside, the deal is bound to introduce the rappers’ fans to another means of transportation and flexing.

We caught up with the rapper as he headed to Mexico to kick it with Cardi B and Offset where Quavo shared his love for bikes, Offset’s "magnifico" solo album and the second annual Huncho Day coming up at the end of March.

__

 

View this post on Instagram

 

W E R E A D Y T O R I D E #CanAmRyker #partnership

A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Mar 11, 2019 at 6:07pm PDT

Vibe: How did the partnership with Can-Am come about?

Quavo: Can-Am is what I am. The partnership came about because we're all about that skrt, skrt, skrt. [sings] They pulled up with the Can-Am and it was a conversation of nothing but skrt, skrt skrts.

Was the bike life big for you coming up in Atlanta as a kid?

I was whipping anything with wheels on it. We had quads, dirt bikes, and go-karts. I have the big four-wheeler right now with me. You can see the Can-AM over on my Instagram, where I'm dressed up in the all-green suit. I'm an outside adventurous type of guy myself.

What were your thoughts on Offset's solo album completing the Migos trifecta?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Father of 4

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Mar 4, 2019 at 8:05pm PST

It was a masterpiece. Magnifico. Everybody had their chance to do their own thing. I'm definitely proud of my guy. He came out and he hit them hard where they're supposed to be hit at.

How did "On Fleek" come together between you and 'Set?

That was a new record. Matter of fact, I had just recorded that the day before the album came out. It was priceless.

With Offset opening up and letting people into his personal life, is that something you'd ever consider doing with a project?

That's something I'd think about, I don't really do stuff like that. That's what he represents. His relationship and what he's got going on makes him an open guy. [He] and his wife live that type of life. That's not the route I go. I try to be more musical and give y'all an image of what my life is about and see how you can relate to my position.

What can we expect from Huncho Day coming up at the end of March?

Huncho Day is going to the international Pro Bowl. Superstars upon superstars. The best players that play the game. Last year, I had the best players to play the game. Everybody that comes out gets a little secret to Huncho's sauce, so they can ball in their real league. We got some NFL MVPs and a Rookie of the Year. Make sure you're there, it's going to be a special day.

View this post on Instagram

I T S B O U T T H A T T I M E #HunchoDay2k19 CALLING ALL MY PATNAS And ATHLETES To Come Out Have Fun On The Nawf. Doin For The Culture And Most Def For The Community!!! @vonmiller @tg4hunnid @ajgreen_18 @ricflairnatureboy @mohamedsanu @jno24 @lilbaby_1 @lilyachty @juliojones_11 @alvinkamara @martavisbryant10 @roby @richthekid @troubledte6 @yfnlucci @21savage @offsetyrn @yrntakeoff @ezekielelliott @jacquees GUWOP BETTER BE THERE THIS YEAR!!!!! @laflare1017

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 4, 2019 at 11:45am PST

Did you plan to be involved with the NBA Dunk Contest when Hamidou Diallo dunked over you to clinch the title?

Nah, everything in my whole life is about surprises and popping up. He pulled up on me and I told him, 'Let's do it.' We didn't have to practice anything. I knew it was going to go smooth. We don't need practice, like [Allen Iverson].

View this post on Instagram

S L A M D U N K C H A M P SWIPE TO SEE DUNK

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Feb 16, 2019 at 8:13pm PST

A few leaked tracks have hit the internet recently, are you aware of how that may have happened?

Somebody leaked them. Sometimes when you got so much drip and it's filled to the brim, it's going to spill over and you got to clean it up every now and then. That's some hot s***t, but it won't be going on anything because it leaked. I'm about to get on this 250-foot yacht in Cabo, document that!

Find out more details behind their Cam-Am partnership here.

9th Wonder On The Everlasting Marriage Of Hip-Hop And Sampling

Third time seemed to be the charm for D’USSE's Re-Mixer Series. As a multitude of guests arrived in Los Angeles for Grammy festivities this month, music and spirit enthusiasts settled in at Hollywood's Beauty & Essex to enjoy lessons in music and sampling by legendary producer 9th Wonder.

The third annual D’USSE Re-Mixer Series brought out those curious about the cognac's spirited cocktails along with those who were ready to hear the sounds of DJ Oliva Dope. In addition to 9th's presence at the mixer, fellow music and DUSSE lovers like Memphis Bleek, Rapsody, Insecure's Sarunas J. Jackson and Bacardi Senior Portfolio ambassador Colin Asare-Appiah were also ready to show off their cocktail making skills.

But there wasn't just D'USSE cocktails to indulge. Guests enjoyed rich lessons on the importance of R&B's marriage to hip-hop. While today's resurgence with artists like SZA, Ella Mai, H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar have brought emphasis back to the nayhooos of it all, early tunes remind us that hip-hop's skeleton carries plenty of soul.

Chic's "Good Times" provided weight for The Sugar Hill Gang's "Rapper's Delight," DeBarge's "A Dream" gave reflection for 2Pac's "I Ain't Mad At Cha" and James Brown's "Funky Drummer" allowed us all to lay back and enjoy Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Let Me Ride."

R&B sampling continues today in nearly every chart-topping hit. Donny Hathaway's 1972 track "Jealous Guy" gives power to Chance The Rapper's "Juice," Beyonce's '03 tune "Me Myself and I" loops lovingly on Meek Mill's "24/7" with Ella Mai and The O'Jays' 1972 single "Backstabbers" spruced up Drake's "Fake Love."

As 9th Wonder shared the beauty of notable samples as guests like R&B songwriting legend Brian Michael Cox popped in to teach scratching methods to aspiring DJs, the relationship between hip-hop and R&B seemed to be stronger than ever.

"I think we need that," 9th shares with VIBE about today's balance and the current popularity boost in R&B. "I'm a historian by nature so I watch trends and I watch culture. Everything repeats itself whether we're talking about fashion and especially music. When I was 20 years old, D'Angelo was my version of something 20 years before that which was Marvin Gaye and Stevie [Wonder]."

Today, 9th praised artists like BJ The Chicago Kid and H.E.R., who took home two Grammys for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance for "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar, for providing more than just trusty falsettos.

"I think with H.E.R., Ella Mai, Daniel Caesar, Anderson .Paak and BJ The Chicago Kid and a myriad of other R&B artists who are budding believe in the music and believe in the feeling," he explains. "That's another resurgence that happened in the 90s but everything runs in cycles, history repeats itself and nothing is new under the sun."

D'USSE's relationship to music is also something worth noting 9th says. "I think spirits in a way make you euphoric and there are moments in hip-hop that make you feel euphoric too," he says. "Sometimes, your favorite song can be just as important as your favorite drink. When you're dealing with drinks and music, you're dealing with the five senses and how they go together. They also rely on each other too. You can't have one without the other."

With D'USSE's cognac carrying classic notes and grape varieties, 9th views its relationship to the music just the same with classic sounds from legends like Teddy Pendergrass and The O'Jays.

"If I were to have any soundtrack or label that's dedicated to D'USSE cognac, it would be Philadelphia's Gambling Cuff, all the Teddy Pendergrass, The O'Jays 'For The Love of Money' and 'Backstabbers,' 'Love TKO,' 'Turn Off The Lights/ Close The Door,' he listed. "All of those are really smooth, really cool. That's the kind of music that matches the drink."

One can only hope the gems gleamed through any buzzed feelings the cocktails brought forth. If so, it's a lesson in music worth remembering. "A lot of people don't know the history of drinks like that and a lot of people don't know the history of sampling like that either," the producer says. "Bartending [and making spirits] is their passion, music is mine. We just have to make sure people realize it's paramount to everything."

