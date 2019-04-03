Russell Westbrook Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle By Making NBA History

“Grateful to play the game, but that wasn’t for me. That was for my bro. That was for Nipsey.”

On Tuesday evening (April 2), Russell Westbrook joined NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the second player to notch a 20-20-20 triple-double (20 points, 20 rebounds, 21 assists). The powerhouse player solidified the historic moment during his team, Oklahoma City Thunder’s win against the Los Angeles Lakers (119-103) and revealed his performance was in tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

“Grateful to play the game, but that wasn’t for me. That was for my bro. That was for Nipsey,” Westbrook said on TNT. “Twenty plus 20 plus 20. They know what that means. That’s for my bro. Rest in peace, Nipsey. I’m just thankful to go out and compete at a high level. Thankful to have these teammates. Thankful and humbled to go out and play the game I love.”

20 PTS | 20 REB | 21 AST@russwest44 joined Wilt Chamberlain (22p/25r/21a on 2/2/1968) as the only players in @NBAHistory to record a 20/20/20 game! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/TSxhBbezif — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2019

"That was for Nipsey." 💙🙏 Russ dedicates his 20-20-20 performance to the late Nipsey Hussle. pic.twitter.com/KbkvwD3z0M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

Fellow NBA player J.R. Smith also paid tribute to Hussle with a tattoo of the Victory Lap artist’s face. He captioned the artwork on Instagram with “#LONGLIVENIP.”

View this post on Instagram #LONGLIVENIP @nipseyhussle A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Apr 3, 2019 at 4:39am PDT

On Sunday (March 31), Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles. The pivotal lyricist was shot six times by detained suspect Eric Holder, a 29-year-old man that law enforcement believes had a previous dispute with the slain artist. Holder was arrested two days after Hussle’s murder. In a report by The Los Angeles Times, L.A. Police Chief Michael Moore said Holder and Hussle engaged in a verbal dispute over a “personal matter” at the latter’s Marathon Clothing store. Holder left the premise, but then “he came back armed with a handgun.”

Following Hussle's death, tributes from the greater community began to surface, including a message from his longtime partner, Lauren London. The famed actress, who shares a son with Hussle, said, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words.”