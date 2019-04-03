Oklahoma City Thunder v Indiana Pacers
Russell Westbrook Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle By Making NBA History

April 3, 2019 - 8:53 am by Camille Augustin

“Grateful to play the game, but that wasn’t for me. That was for my bro. That was for Nipsey.”

On Tuesday evening (April 2), Russell Westbrook joined NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain as the second player to notch a 20-20-20 triple-double (20 points, 20 rebounds, 21 assists). The powerhouse player solidified the historic moment during his team, Oklahoma City Thunder’s win against the Los Angeles Lakers (119-103) and revealed his performance was in tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

“Grateful to play the game, but that wasn’t for me. That was for my bro. That was for Nipsey,” Westbrook said on TNT. “Twenty plus 20 plus 20. They know what that means. That’s for my bro. Rest in peace, Nipsey. I’m just thankful to go out and compete at a high level. Thankful to have these teammates. Thankful and humbled to go out and play the game I love.”

On Sunday (March 31), Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles. The pivotal lyricist was shot six times by detained suspect Eric Holder, a 29-year-old man that law enforcement believes had a previous dispute with the slain artist. Holder was arrested two days after Hussle’s murder. In a report by The Los Angeles Times, L.A. Police Chief Michael Moore said Holder and Hussle engaged in a verbal dispute over a “personal matter” at the latter’s Marathon Clothing store. Holder left the premise, but then “he came back armed with a handgun.”

Following Hussle's death, tributes from the greater community began to surface, including a message from his longtime partner, Lauren London. The famed actress, who shares a son with Hussle, said, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul….I’m lost without you. We are lost without you, babe. I have no words.”

