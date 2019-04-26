ScHoolboy Q Explains Benefits Of Daughter Attending Homeschool
ScHoolBoy Q has found the benefit of enrolling his 10-year-old daughter, Joy, in homeschool. The TDE artist switched up the fourth grader’s schooling after he noticed that she wasn’t doing well in school, and didn’t want to socialize with friends.
“My daughter hates school,” he explained to The Breakfast Club earlier in the week. “She would always start off good in school [and then her grades would slip]. She hated it…never really went to friend’s parties, none of that. She said she doesn’t want to go so I took her out and put her in homeschool.”
According to the proud dad, Joy has learned more in a few months of homeschooling than she learned in a year of traditional schooling. She’s even learning at a sixth-grade level. “It’s no distractions. School is just a big distraction,” he added explaining that students sometimes feel bad if they can't understand things at the same pace as their classmates.
Q also revealed that he doesn’t censor anything from his daughter, including explicit content, because she's “way advanced.”
Regarding his mental space, the 32-year-old rap star has been combatting depression with positivity. “I've just been smiling more, laughing more. All that depressed s**t is weak,” he declared. “Making depressed music is weak too at this point in my life. I’m just not [trying to] be depressed no more.”
His proactive stance against depression extends to CrasH Talk which he characterized as a balance of “turn up” and “sad” music. “I’m just not trying to have the bulk of my album talking about depression and keeping kids depressed. Depressed kids like depressed music and that keeps you in a dark space.”
Watch the full interview below.