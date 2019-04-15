Schoolboy Q Announces Release Date For New Album, "Crash Talk"

Get ready for Crash Talk.

Schoolboy Q is coming back, and much sooner than expected. The TDE musician announced via social media that his upcoming album Crash Talk will arrive on April 26. This is Q's fifth solo-album.

In a video to coincide with the announcement, shadowy figures with plastic figures are featured. New music is showcased in the brief clip, along with the release date. The artist dropped two singles leading up to the announcement, including “Numb Numb Juice” this past March and "Chopstix" with Travis Scott.

Earlier this month, Q stated that he would be pushing back his album release date out of respect for the death of Nipsey Hussle.

"Me and [Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith] was, like, talking about this the other day… this is not something we should be doing, you know what I mean?" he said. "Everybody don’t understand… some people get it, and that’s what’s up."

We’re looking forward to what he's got cooking. Watch the announcement below.