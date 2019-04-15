#REVOLVEfestival Day 1
Schoolboy Q Announces Release Date For New Album, "Crash Talk"

April 15, 2019 - 1:54 pm by J'na Jefferson

Get ready for Crash Talk.

Schoolboy Q is coming back, and much sooner than expected. The TDE musician announced via social media that his upcoming album Crash Talk will arrive on April 26. This is Q's fifth solo-album.

In a video to coincide with the announcement, shadowy figures with plastic figures are featured. New music is showcased in the brief clip, along with the release date. The artist dropped two singles leading up to the announcement, including “Numb Numb Juice” this past March and "Chopstix" with Travis Scott.

Earlier this month, Q stated that he would be pushing back his album release date out of respect for the death of Nipsey Hussle.

"Me and [Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith] was, like, talking about this the other day… this is not something we should be doing, you know what I mean?" he said. "Everybody don’t understand… some people get it, and that’s what’s up."

We’re looking forward to what he's got cooking. Watch the announcement below.

The Kids Are All Right: Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Left His Kids Financially Set

game-of-thrones-final-season-soundtrack-1555449383
SZA, Travis Scott, And More To Appear On 'Game Of Thrones' Soundtrack

The final season of HBO's Game of Thrones has finally commenced. The season premiere, which debuted on Sunday (April 14) created quite the buzz, and according to the series writers and actors, it's just the beginning. In celebration of GOT's last hurrah, Columbia Records is releasing a compilation soundtrack, featuring some of your favorite hip-hop artists.

SZA, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott will be featured on the same track for the first time. Other notable artists that appear on the album include A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, and Chloe x Halle. Ty Dolla $ign also has a posthumous collaboration with late emo rapper Lil Peep.

Although the full compilation project isn't scheduled to drop until April 26, the SZA, Weeknd, and Trav collab will be available to stream on Thursday (April 18).

While you wait, check out the full tracklist for the Game of Thrones final season soundtrack below.

1. "Kingdom Of One" – Maren Morris

2. "Power Is Power" – SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott

3. "Nightshade" – The Lumineers

4. "Hollow Crown" – Ellie Goulding

5. "Baptize Me" – X Ambassadors feat. Jacob Banks

6. "Too Many Gods" – A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$

7. "Turn On Me" – The National

8. "From The Grave" – James Arthur

9. "Me Traicionaste" – ROSALÍA feat. A.CHAL

10. "When I Lie (Remix)" – Lil Peep feat. Ty Dolla $ign

11. "Love Can Kill" – Lennon Stella

12. "Wolf At Your Door" – Chloe x Halle

13. "Devil In Your Eye" – Mumford & Sons

14. "Pray (High Valyrian)" – Matt Bellamy

nas-mary-j-blige-1555439684
Mary J. Blige And Nas Plan Summer Tour

Beginning July 11, Mary J. Blige and Nas will take select melodies from their discography on the road when the pair embark on a joint tour. The summer trek will usher the artists from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Toronto, Ontario.

According to Rolling Stone, this will be Blige’s first full-length tour since her Strength of a Woman album debuted in 2017. As for new music, it’s unclear whether the pair will drop individual songs or a collaborative track, but Nas is rumored to be working on another record. It’ll serve as the follow-up to his Kanye West-produced project, Nasir.

Blige and Nas have linked up together on tracks that date back to 1997’s “Love Is All We Need.” They also recorded “Reach Out,” “Sincerity,” and “Braveheart Party."

General public tickets go on sale April 19 on LiveNation.com, while pre-sale stubs for Citi cardholders will occur on April 17.

View the full rundown of dates below.

July 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 13 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

July 21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 2 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

August 6 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 14 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*

August 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint*

August 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 31 - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

September 1- Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

September 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* Mary J. Blige only

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
YG Premieres New Song Dissing Tekashi 6ix9ine At Coachella

It's no secret that YG is not a fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rapper has always been vocal about his disdain for 6ix9ine's trolling antics and false gang affiliations. Cementing his feeling on wax, YG debuted a new song at Coachella on Sunday (April 14), which appeared to fire multiple shots at Tekashi.

The single seems to be called "Stop Snitchin'" and takes aim at Tekashi's ongoing racketeering case, in which the Brooklyn native agreed to give the feds information about his team's involvement in various crimes for less jail time.

"You got fear in your heart so you cooperate/ I guess that's how b***h n***as operate," YG raps. "You's a b***h, yo mom like you're a b***h/Your girl know you bitch, I don't know how she suck your d*ck/Pause, you gon cause some sh*t with your best friend and your clique."

As YG performed the new song for the first time, a photo of the rainbow-haired rapper flashed across the screen along with a "Stop Snitchin'" sign. His Coachella set also included special performances from Big Sean and 2 Chainz, as well as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

YG's issues with the "Fefe" artist stems back to 2018 when Tekashi first dissed him on The Breakfast Club. Since then, YG has retaliated in a number of different ways. YG's music video for "Bulletproof" featured a very explicit dramatization of Tekashi in prison.

It's unclear when the new song will drop. It could be featured on YG's forthcoming project, which he said is slated to drop on May 3. Watch his Coachella performance in the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#yg telling #6ix9ine to stop snitchin👀 what you think?

A post shared by Daily Rap Content💯🔥 (@rapz.daily) on Apr 15, 2019 at 4:23am PDT

