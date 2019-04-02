Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Talk Renamed Show, 'Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge'
The unlikeliest of duos are back with their 3rd season, a show name with a battle-like theme and a bunch of new guests and surprises.
On the surface, you’d never expect Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg to come together in any form. Their worlds couldn’t be further apart: Martha — coming from a Polish, middle-class, New Jersey-residing family — who would babysit the children of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra as a kid and Snoop hailing from Long Beach, Calif. where he’d join the Rollin’ 20’s before becoming a rap icon. However, the duo is now heading into the third season of their Emmy Award-nominated VH1 show.
Season 3 of their hit show boasts a star-studded lineup of guests from Yvonne Orji to Matthew McConaughey. With some big changes in store, the show now has a new name and format: Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge. Instead of the cooking-themed talk show we’ve grown accustomed to, the pair will bring the competition to their guests as they battle for kitchen supremacy.
In between shooting promos for the new, spin-off season, VIBE sat down with the two in Los Angeles to discuss everything from their chemistry to Martha being a true OG to Snoop’s aspirations of an EGOT.
“I haven’t been to your house yet,” Martha quips when asked about how they spend time together off-camera. “I’ve been to your compound.” Snoop’s home away from home, The Compound, is everything you’d imagine the adult playground of a rap superstar to be. Equipped with a full recording studio and space for filming his own content, Snoop’s compound is a staple in Los Angeles for those who are able to visit.
As Martha and Snoop wax poetic and play off each other akin to a verse from Jadakiss and Styles P, Snoop flips a question back at us. “How does hip-hop perceive Martha Stewart?” Snoop asks as he is excited for Martha to hear how she is perceived and welcomed. “This is hip-hop, Martha. I can tell you but it ain’t nothing like hearing it from Hip Hop up close and personal.”
With Martha by his side, Snoop is now an Emmy-nominated talent. He’s amassed 13 Grammy nominations and with his first play(Redemption of a Dogg) under his belt, could the D-O-double-G have aspirations of the elusive EGOT status? “I don’t really trip off of awards,” Snoop says. “It used to be a time when I wanted awards and I didn’t get them and that kind of made me upset. So I stopped focusing on the aspects of accolades and just [start] doing it for the spirit of it all. If it happens to fall in my lap, I’ll take it on the chin and keep it moving.”
Other guests for Season 3 include Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Rogen, Tiffany Haddish, Method Man, Kandi Burruss, Regina Hall, Yvonne Orji, and more.
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge returns to your screen on Wednesday, April 3rd at 10 pm ET on VH1. Watch our full interview above.